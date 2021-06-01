BLOOMINGTON, Minn., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MEA Energy Association (MEA) is honored to bestow Meritorious Service Awards to 28 employees of Miller Pipeline, a longtime member of MEA. The MEA Meritorious Service Award is granted to recognize those who have performed actions in the service of another that are considered above and beyond.
The 2021 award recipients are:
- Paul Dalton, foreman, for assisting a man suffering from an epileptic seizure.
- Brett Baker, foreman; Cole Mathews, laborer; Brock Hendrix, laborer; and Justice Woods, laborer; for assisting with traffic control and give aid to wounded at an accident scene.
- Ben Barnhart, foreman, for calling 911 for a slumped over driver suffering from diabetic shock.
- Chris DeGrande, foreman; Darrel White, laborer; Cody Bloink, fuser; and Brad Depalma, laborer; for saving a boy from a dog attack.
- Tommy Youngs, operator; Austin Raney, laborer; Chad Peters, foreman; Michael Cundiff, laborer; for saving a woman and her two dogs from another dog.
- Nathan Leath, sewer tractor lead, for extinguishing an out-of-control bon fire and providing fire safety training to neighborhood kids.
- Trevor Hunt, sewer tractor lead and Caleb Scott, sewer locator, for blocking traffic from someone who fell of a bike and providing first aid.
- Ryshen Dow, laborer and Mitchell Lyons, laborer, for preventing an escaping toddler from running into a bell hole.
- David Shirley, Regional Safety Manager, for donating his recreational vehicle for use by medical personnel during isolation.
- Mark Edwards, traffic control, for preventing colleagues from being pulled into a manhole.
- Joe Carey, foreman, for finding an autistic child playing near the road and bringing him back to his family.
- Tyler Owen, foreman; Travis Russell, operator; Alexander Roland, foreman; Brad Russell, plumber; and Dustin Delozier, foreman, for helping an elderly woman get her car out of the ditch.
- Augusto Ribau, laborer, for using his vehicle to protect a car and its driver after an accident.
"MEA is honored to present Meritorious Service Award to these 28 deserving individuals," said John Gann, MEA Vice President. "We are extremely grateful to these outstanding individuals who rise up and make a positive contribution to society. Their actions are a testament to who these individuals are and to the training they receive as Miller Pipeline employees."
Applications for the Meritorious Service Award are included in the MEA Life Sustaining Award application process and are reviewed and approved by the Executive Committee of MEA's Board of Directors. Read about all MEA awards at https://www.meaenergy.org/membership/awards/.
For questions contact John Gann, johng (at) MEAenergy (dot) org, or (651) 289-9600 x105.
About MEA:
MEA serves the people that deliver electricity and natural gas to homes and businesses. We were founded as a trade association over 110 years ago by distribution utilities whose vision was to improve safety and efficiency. Today, we fulfill the same purpose through education, leadership development, and industry connections. Energy delivery companies, contractors, and suppliers around the country benefit from our 55 summits, roundtables, and webinars, 400+ online technical courses, safety assessments, evaluator training, operator qualification compliance tools, and leadership courses for field personnel.
Media Contact
John Gann, MEA Energy Association, 6512899600, johng@MEAenergy.org
SOURCE MEA Energy Association