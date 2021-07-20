MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quantiphi, an AI-first digital engineering company, has been awarded the 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award - Data Analytics. Quantiphi has been awarded this prestigious honor for its innovative thinking, outstanding customer service, and world-class solutions across industries.
The 2020 Data Analytics Partner Award recognizes Quantiphi's success in enabling customers to embark on a data-powered, innovation-driven transformation journey on Google Cloud.
"At Quantiphi we continue to reinforce our commitment towards democratizing data and AI lead innovation across industries," said Asif Hasan, Co-founder, Quantiphi. "The emergence of AI/ML has added new demands on data infrastructure as the worlds of data warehousing and data lakes converge in the cloud. The Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award - Data Analytics is a strong recognition of our commitment to helping enterprise customers with their data-powered innovation efforts"
Quantiphi was selected as the winner of the 2020 Google Partner Specialization of the Year Award - Data Analytics based on a technical assessment demonstrating the ability to build and deploy at-scale data warehouses, data lakes and analytics solutions on Google Cloud to derive enriched and advanced insights to customers. Quantiphi has targeted key industry business problems in sectors like Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and several others by first unlocking the potential of customer data to drive faster innovations in advanced analytics and AI/ML; therefore, enabling customers to realize value from their investments.
"Google Cloud Specializations recognize partner excellence and proven customer success in a particular product area or industry," said Carolee Gearhart, Global Channel Chief at Google Cloud. "Based on proven, repeatable customer success and strong technical capabilities, we're delighted to recognize Quantiphi as Data Analytics Specialization Partner of the Year."
"Unlocking value and driving impact through data-powered innovation has been our commitment to all of our customers across industries," said Mohak Moondra, Global Data & Analytics Practice Head at Quantiphi. "To harness innovation through adoption of AI at scale, modernizing legacy data systems and infrastructure to cloud has become imperative. The 2020 Google Cloud Specialization Partner of the Year Award - Data Analytics on the back of our success as a two time Google Cloud Machine Learning Partner is a strong testament of our capability to build Data & AI solutions for our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey on Google Cloud."
A few initiatives that helped Quantiphi earn this recognition:
- Large-scale data transformations: Built petabyte-scale data platforms, data warehouses and data lakes on Google Cloud by modernizing data and apps
- Looker Partnership: As an Advanced Consulting and Implementation Partner, we have one of the largest distinguished Looker certified cohort who are helping customers build data-driven culture through the power of Google Cloud & Looker
- Social Responsibility: Alleviated COVID-19 data struggles for top HCLS organizations with real-time dashboards to optimize patient bed utilization, patient diagnosis, employee safety & vaccine management
- Data Democratization: Developed and streamlined HIPAA compliant data democratization processes for all radiological data for one of the largest pharmaceutical providers
- Federated Learning: First-ever pharma federated learning solution spanning across 5 continents and 3 major cloud service providers for one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world
- Innovation: Performance improvement of AI/ML workflows by accelerating Apache Spark 3.0 data transfer and processing using GPUs
- Solutions across industries: Built niche data solutions spanning industries such as HCLS (HIPAA and GxP compliant data platforms), BFSI (Fraud detection, customer churn, underwriting analytics), Manufacturing (predictive analytics and third-party infrastructure deployments)
As a Premier Partner for Google Cloud since 2017, Quantiphi has previously earned the Google Cloud Machine Learning Partner of the Year twice in a row for 2018 and 2017, Google Cloud Global Social Impact Partner of the Year for 2019, as well as holds specializations in machine learning, data analytics, infrastructure and marketing analytics. Adding on to its achievements, Quantiphi also won the 2020 Google Cloud Public Sector Partner of the Year Award - US Education for addressing the needs of educational institutes amidst the COVID crisis.
About Quantiphi
Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to solve transformational challenges at the heart of business. Quantiphi solves the toughest and complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve quantifiable business impact at unprecedented speed. We are passionate about our customers and obsessed with problem-solving to make products smarter, customer experiences frictionless, processes autonomous and businesses safer by detecting risks, threats and anomalies. For more on Quantiphi's capabilities, visit http://www.quantiphi.com.
