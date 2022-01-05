NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Animator Mark Watts and The Gutter Cat Gang, a highly popular blue-chip NFT project, have recently collaborated to recreate a one-of-a-kind NFT. The NFT is titled 'The Kru', and the digital art creatively portrays all species of The Gutter Cat Gang. The group includes Gutter Cat, Gutter Pigeon, Gutter Rat, and Gutter Dog. This groundbreaking NFT is currently available for sale on OpenSea.
The creative genius of Mark Watts is well known. Watts has won two Emmy Awards for his role as a Character Layout and Storyboard Artist for The Simpsons. His skills were further etched in the world of animation with his involvement in The Goode Family and King of the Hill. With his artistic vision and the appeal of The Gutter Cat Gang, people will surely remember this NFT drop for years to come.
"It takes me back to my first day working with The Simpsons – wide-eyed, very excited, and in awe of the many great artists and works," shared Watts.
Electric Token LLC, led by David Abellard, Jr., and Jacob York, was the entity in connection with Grant Flannery that presented Watts to the creators of The Gutter Cat Gang. Since Watts and Electric Token have been working together, he has created several collaborative NFTs with The Gutter Cat Gang. Some of the digital art produced include 'Hairball, Jon Paw', 'Spitball', 'Blitz Barker', and 'Rat Trick'. All of these collaborative NFTs are Watts' take on The Gutter Cat Gang species.
"It was an honor to work with Mark Watts and The Gutter Cat Gang to let the NFT community know about his incredible contribution to The Simpsons," shared the team at Electric Token LLC.
About Mark Watts
Mark Watts is an internationally acclaimed Animator who has won two Emmy awards. Watts studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, boasting famous alumni such as Michael Bay, Irvin Kershner, and Zack Snyder. While working with Film Roman in Los Angeles, Watts worked with the comedian Sinbad and many other prominent figures and teams. Today, Watts is focused on independent and freelance projects. He is represented by FanFavz. Further, Electic Token has signed a partnership agreement with FanFavz for future NFT projects with Mark Watts committing their relationship for the long run.
About The Gutter Cat Gang
The Gutter Cat Gang is a recently released NFT project that features thousands of digital art pieces. The NFT project includes species such as Gutter Cat, Gutter Dog, Gutter Pigeon, and Gutter Rat. Going beyond art, The Gutter Cat Gang has established a community. In this community, different NFTs grant access to exclusive membership perks.
About Electric Token LLC
Electric Token LLC is a Florida-based minority-owned technology company. David Abellard and Jacob York helm this innovative entity. Between both co-founders are decades of entertainment and music management expertise. This background and years of experience effectively launching blockchain/NFT projects make this company a pioneer in its own right.
About FanFavz
FanFavz is an all-encompassing social networking platform that allows fans to engage with their favorite athlete, entertainer, celebrity, via livestream video, as well as purchase their NFTs and personalized memorabilia.
