STAGSDEN, England, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3 Legged Thing collaborated closely with Fujifilm to ensure that the key functionality of the cameras was considered and included during the L-bracket's design process.
"We're delighted to work with the team at Fujifilm to bring our L-bracket expertise to these two GFX cameras," said Stuart Boston, 3 Legged Thing's Chief Operations Officer. "The medium format is perfect for a wide range of photography genres that benefit from using an L-bracket, and we've built-in some additional innovations that will improve workflows for photographers and videographers alike. The demand for Gracy is greater than we anticipated, and it is clear that Fujifilm customers have been crying out for an L-bracket with a level of innovation that improves both stability and workflow.
Precision engineered from aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, Gracy has been designed to perfectly fit the contours of both the GFX 100S and 50S II, providing full access to the side ports, battery door and memory card slots.
The base of Gracy features cut-outs for easy access to the rear tilt screen, along with a notch for improved audio of in-camera video playback. It also has a useful strap slot at the end, ideal for the attachment of hand straps. A Stainless Steel ¼"-20 camera screw is supplied to attach Gracy to the camera.
Gracy features a unique extendable base, enabling the use of tethering cables in portrait orientation, and an accessory for cable management is also supplied with the L-bracket. Studio and portrait photographers will find this useful for tethered shooting.
Gracy's vertical aspect has an open profile which provides users access to all the ports in the side of the camera. There is also a combined 1/4"-20 and 3/8"-16 accessory attachment point at the base of the vertical aspect, which can be used in either landscape or portrait orientations, and enables the attachment of an arm for lights or monitors.
Gracy is available in 3 Legged Thing's two signature L-bracket colours Copper, and Metallic Slate Grey, and is available from http://www.3leggedthing.com and camera retailers worldwide with a suggested retail price of £99.99 / US$119.99 / €99.99.
For more information visit https://www.3leggedthing.com.
