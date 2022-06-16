64.6% of consumers click on Google ads when they want to buy products online. DesignRush reached out to PPC experts to discover the ways businesses can optimize their localized pay-per-click campaigns.

MIAMI, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to Moz, local queries account for almost half of Google's two trillion searches per year. And while most businesses rely on local SEO strategies to get in front of the right audience, WordStream found out that sponsored results beat out organic clicks — 64.6% of consumers click on Google ads when using high commercial intent keywords.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 13,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the ways businesses can optimize localized PPC campaigns.

1) OPTIMIZE YOUR GOOGLE MY BUSINESS PROFILE

In the opinion of Bryan Davies, senior marketing strategist at Disruptive, businesses should make sure their Google My Business profiles are fully optimized because they directly influence PPC ads.

"Focus on a fully optimized Google My Business profile," said Davies. "Review your profile on a regular basis to ensure that all information is correct, including operating hours (especially for holidays), services, locations, questions and that reviews are answered. Your local PPC ads are directly influenced by how well built out your GMB profile is. Don't set it and forget it. Users are referring to the information on your profile now more than ever."

2) CRAFT LOCALIZED LANDING PAGES WITH FOMO IN MIND

According to Mariza Laci, marketing strategist at Highway-61, to create a more personal experience for customers and persuade them to make a purchase, businesses should craft localized landing pages with Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) in mind.

"For businesses scattered across geographical locations, using localized landing pages in campaign optimization gives a more personal experience to the customer," said Laci. "Simultaneously, the use of FOMO in localized campaign optimization appeals to psychological impulse and persuades potential customers to click and patronize a product or service."

3) FINE-TUNE LOCATION TARGETING

Tommy P. Landry, president of Return On Now, suggests that businesses should modify location targeting optimally and restrict the audience to a specific area based on their business objectives.

"To get the most from local PPC campaigns, be sure to fine-tune the location targeting optimally," said Landry. "Depending on your objectives, you could select radius targeting where you reach all searches within a preset distance of your location, or you may want to target an entire MSA to reach more prospects. For our client who ships cars, we were able to boost conversions by 35% by focusing solely on their top 20 target MSAs."

Brands can explore the top PPC agencies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

