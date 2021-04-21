NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet DDS is delighted to announce that 30+ location Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry has selected Denticon as its dental practice management software solution. With a focus on patient-centered care and the use of cutting-edge technology to deliver state-of-the-art treatment, this multi-location, multi-specialty group sought out a practice management solution that would further enhance the patient experience and increase efficiency at their many locations.
Denticon, the industry's highest-rated dental practice management software solution, is the top choice for many of the country's premier group practices like Riccobene. The all-in-one, cloud-based practice management solution offers dental practices the best solution to standardize, centralize, and grow.
A Better, More Efficient Practice with Denticon
A leader in the community with a long 20-year history, Riccobene focuses on providing the best patient-centered care by implementing the most up-to-date and state-of-the-art treatments.
To manage and centralize its many practices, Riccobene needed a comprehensive, all-in-one practice management solution. After considering many options, Riccobene selected the cloud-based Denticon to improve efficiencies across all locations.
"Selecting a best-of-breed practice management platform was critical to support our ongoing, multi-phase, IT services modernization initiative as we continue to scale. Denticon rose to the top when it came to required DSO feature-functionality. It also checked the boxes for me with a maturing architecture, integration possibilities, and overall performance," said Todd Boufford, Vice President of IT Services at Riccobene. "With my 20+ year background in the development, sales, and support of Microsoft based medical Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Practice Management (PM) solutions, our Planet DDS partnership also allows me to collaborate with their team on feature requests and development road map items, which is absolutely key."
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Riccobene. We are committed to ongoing collaboration with Riccobene and value their input regarding features to be included in future releases. Incorporating feedback from our valuable clients is a big part of why Denticon continues to be the software of choice for dental practices. We're excited to see what Riccobene will accomplish as it continues to scale and modernize its practices. The Planet DDS team is grateful for the opportunity to help in that process with our cloud-based solution, Denticon," said Mike Huffaker, Vice President of Sales at Planet DDS.
Featured Solution:
Denticon: All-in-One, Dental Practice Management Solution
ABOUT RICCOBENE ASSOCIATES FAMILY DENTISTRY
Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry values each patient, welcoming them like family and caring for them with state-of-the-art dental equipment and services. Our highest priority is providing patients with gentle, trusted dental care and custom treatment plans that address your concerns and treatment needs, maximize your benefits, personal budgets, and individual schedules.
Riccobene Associates Family Dentistry believes in two things: Quality, patient-centered care for you and your loved ones, and using cutting-edge technology to deliver the most up-to-date, state-of-the-art treatments. We listen to your needs and work with you to find the best solution for you, your family, and your budget. We offer sedation dentistry to help make every treatment a relaxed, positive experience.
For more information about Riccobene, visit https://brushandfloss.com/.
ABOUT PLANET DDS/DENTICON
Planet DDS is a solutions company for dental practices. Through its innovative solutions, including cloud-based practice management and imaging software, Planet DDS helps clients improve the efficiency and economics of their dental practices.
Planet DDS was the first to the cloud with its top-rated practice management solution, Denticon. Its all-in-one, cloud-based Denticon software is the go-to solution for dental practices of all sizes. Denticon's robust capabilities include patient-facing features, patient communications, analytics, and revenue cycle management.
Planet DDS recently acquired Apteryx Imaging, a company with over 20-years of experience providing dental health professionals with advanced diagnostic imaging software. Planet DDS continues to lead in the cloud-software space, now also offering Apteryx XVWeb, a cloud-based imaging software that delivers state-of-the-art clinical image capture, visualization, analysis, backup, and secure data sharing to dentists and oral health specialists.
Trusted by both top DSOs and single location offices looking to scale, Planet DDS offers robust, comprehensive solutions for practices of all sizes. Planet DDS has successfully converted thousands of dental practices from legacy desktop software to the cloud.
To learn more about Planet DDS and Denticon, visit https://www.planetdds.com/.
###
Media Contact
David Means, Planet DDS, Inc., 800-861-5098, dmeans@planetdds.com
SOURCE Planet DDS, Inc.