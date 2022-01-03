NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Passenger Information System Market value is set to grow by USD 15.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The passenger information system market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The growing trend of connectivity in vehicles has resulted in consumers connecting their smartphones and tablets to the in-vehicle infotainment systems to access enhanced entertainment and information. Most vendors in the market are expanding their roadside assistance services coverage through mobile app-based services. This service has eliminated complexity from contacting roadside assistance service providers while ensuring prompt services to app users. Such services have eased the service delivery process of vendors and have also aided in increasing their market share. With an increase in the number of smartphone users connecting their smartphones to their automobile infotainment systems, the demand for app-based roadside assistance services is increasing, which is driving the growth of the passenger information system market.
Technavio analyzes the market by Mode of Transportation (railways, roadways, and air and waterways) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Most of the railway, roadway, and water industry operators still use legacy software that is outdated, which in turn is affecting the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration complexities arise over legacy systems and networks, which creates technical challenges for operators. These technical challenges increase the difficulty faced by the operators to scale their business and IT infrastructure. Due to the use of legacy systems, it is not easy to integrate new technologies into old systems, and interpretability becomes a major issue. Hence, the railway industry is renewing and replacing legacy railway systems in an efficient manner, but without disrupting regular train service operations, which is a major challenge. Moreover, even if the operators try to deploy the latest systems, technological changes will require workers to acquire specific skills to operate such systems. The lack of a skilled workforce is another challenge faced by the operators. Thus, the presence of legacy infrastructure and aging systems is expected to hinder the adoption of passenger information systems and adversely affect the growth of the market in focus.
The Passenger Information System Market Covers the Following Areas:
Passenger Information System Market Sizing
Passenger Information System Market Forecast
Passenger Information System Market Analysis
Some of the Companies Mentioned are:
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- ALSTOM SA
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Cubic Corp.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Teleste Corp.
- Thales Group
- Wabtec Corp.
Passenger Information System Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 13.52%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 15.37 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
15.95
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, France, Japan, Germany, and China
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Advantech Co. Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corp., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Teleste Corp., Thales Group, and Wabtec Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Mode of transportation
- Market segments
- Comparison by Mode of transportation
- Railways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Roadways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Air and waterways - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Mode of transportation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
