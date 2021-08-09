DETROIT, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a year of isolation, the world is excited to experience live entertainment again. With its much-anticipated return, music fans in Detroit can soon enjoy a new, immersive live audio experience, thanks to a partnership between 313 Presents and Mixhalo. The live music experience will be transformed through Mixhalo's unparalleled, in-ear audio coming straight from the soundboard.
The Mixhalo experience kicks off at DTE Energy Music Theatre with Dave Matthews Band this Wednesday, August 11, and will be available for concert-goers at all shows that follow - including performances by top artists Kings of Leon, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Alanis Morissette and Dead and Company. The Mixhalo partnership looks to expand into 313 Presents' other world-class venues in the near future.
"Detroit is a bustling city known for its exceptional live entertainment, and 313 Presents delivers the best in live entertainment for every type of fan," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "As people's desires for deeper connection are greater than ever, we want to help deliver a live music experience that feels intimate and memorable."
At a Mixhalo-powered concert, music fans use their phone, headphones and the free Mixhalo mobile app to unlock crystal-clear, real-time audio coming straight from the soundboard. With Mixhalo as a supplement to the venue's audio systems, concertgoers have the same high-fidelity audio that artists like Aerosmith, Metallica and Incubus have been bringing to their fans via Mixhalo.
"313 Presents is thrilled to activate Mixhalo at our world-class venues in and around Detroit," said Howard Handler, president of 313 Presents. "As we continuously look for ways to elevate the guest experience and provide fresh opportunities for all fans, Mixhalo offers the cutting-edge technology to deliver those unique experiences that reach every seat in the house."
Mixhalo continues to gain strong momentum in the music and sports worlds. Over the past several months, the technology was adopted by San Francisco's historic Stern Grove Festival, in addition to top major league sports teams, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and The Sacramento Kings.
How Mixhalo Works
Mixhalo's no-latency, network-based technology delivers pristine, high-quality audio and other data in real time to attendees at concerts, sporting events, conferences, and any other live event where people gather to consume content.
For the Mixhalo experience, concertgoers should bring earbuds or headphones to the show, download the free Mixhalo mobile app, and hit "play" in the app to experience crystal-clear audio coming straight from the soundboard.
As a result, every seat - including the nosebleeds - has access to better, more immersive audio, transforming the live event experience. Applications for the platform are extensive and include: Concerts and Festivals; Conferences and Trade Shows; E-sports and Sporting Events; Interpretation Services; Museums, Megachurches and more.
