DUBLIN, April 7, 2020 -- The "360-Degree Camera Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report
The global 360-degree camera market is currently witnessing robust growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 25% during 2020-2025.
Widespread adoption of virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) systems in the interactive entertainment sector is one of the key factors driving the market growth. 360-degree cameras are widely used in video games, VR feature films, advertisements and adventure and sports activities to offer an immersive user experience.
Furthermore, extensive product utilization in the defense sector for surveillance and monitoring purposes is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, these cameras are widely utilized in public and commercial spaces, along with residential complexes, owing to the rising cases of theft and burglary and the growing need for improved safety and security measures.
Additionally, a significant increase in the demand for advanced photography solutions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. 360-degree cameras are extremely effective for producing high-resolution images, even in low-light conditions, thereby making them ideal for professional use.
Other factors, including the easy availability of affordable product variants, and technological advancements, such as the addition of face recognition and night vision features, along with smartphone and solar power integration, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 360fly, Bubl Technology Inc., Gopro Inc., Insta360, Kodak, LG Electronics, Nikon, Nokia Corporation, Panono, Ricoh Company Ltd., Rylo, Samsung Electronics, Sony, Xiaomi Ltd. etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global 360-degree camera market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the connectivity type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the resolution?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the camera type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global 360-degree camera market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 360-Degree Camera Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Connectivity Type
6.1 Wired
6.2 Wireless
7 Market Breakup by Resolution
7.1 HD
7.2 UHD
8 Market Breakup by Camera Type
8.1 Single
8.2 Professional
9 Market Breakup by Vertical
9.1 Media & Entertainment
9.2 Consumer
9.3 Military & Defense
9.4 Travel & Tourism
9.5 Automotive
9.6 Commercial
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Others
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Traffic-Monitoring
10.2 Grid Layout
10.3 Aerial Scenery
10.4 Others
11 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
11.1 Online Stores
11.2 Single-Brand Stores
11.3 Multi-Brand Stores
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.2 Europe
12.3 Asia Pacific
12.4 Latin America
12.5 Middle East and Africa
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Inbound Logistics
14.3 Operations
14.4 Outbound Logistics
14.5 Marketing and Sales
14.6 Services
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Price Indicators
17 Competitive Landscape
17.1 Market Structure
17.2 Key Players
17.3 Profiles of Key Players
17.3.1 360fly
17.3.1.1 Company Overview
17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
17.3.2 Bubl Technology Inc.
17.3.3 Gopro Inc.
17.3.4 Insta360
17.3.5 Kodak
17.3.6 LG Electronics
17.3.7 Nikon
17.3.8 Nokia Corporation
17.3.9 Panono
17.3.10 Ricoh Company Ltd.
17.3.11 Rylo
17.3.12 Samsung Electronics
17.3.13 Sony
17.3.14 Xiaomi
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1yv6u7
