NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 365 Connect, a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a Gold Horizon Interactive Award for its industry-first, ADA-certified platform. This prestigious award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to digital inclusion across the rental housing industry and beyond.
The 18th annual Horizon Interactive Awards highlights the "best of the best" in interactive media production. The winning entries showcase today's leading interactive media solutions, from websites and mobile applications to print media, interactive displays, online advertising, and more. An international panel of judges with extensive backgrounds in multi-media, graphic design, advertising, and marketing review the entries and determine the work that is recognized each year.
"I am continually amazed at the creativity, artistry, and technical excellence of the entries we receive year after year, from all over the world," explained Mike Sauce, founder of the Horizon Interactive Awards. "It is clear that the interactive media industry is continuing to push technology to new bounds, effectively blending many different media channels and formats into one cohesive and connected user experience."
A truly global competition, this year's Horizon Interactive Awards collected entries from across the world, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Latvia, Martinique, Qatar, Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby responded, "We're truly honored to receive a Gold Horizon Interactive Award and are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on an international level. As physical buildings become more dependent on their websites to interact with prospective and existing customers, our focus is to make online services accessible to everyone. This award emphasizes our team's unwavering commitment to deliver compliant solutions to the widest possible online audience."
With an array of coveted technology awards, 365 Connect continues to revolutionize how apartment communities market, lease, and deliver services with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data in order to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify processes and create efficient workflows.
ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning digital marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to transforming the rental real estate market, 365 Connect delivers a fully integrated suite of comprehensive solutions designed to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. 365 Connect allows its clients infinite expansion, robust integrations, and the ability to revolutionize user experiences. Explore: www.365connect.com
