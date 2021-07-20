OXNARD, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 365WineTrade, the all-in-one cloud ERP solution for wine and spirits distributors, provides a state-of-the-art solution that fits wine and spirits distributor's specific needs such as regulatory compliance and reporting, automated tax calculations, flexible customer pricing and discounts, end-to-end sales order management and traceability, purchase consolidation and direct import tracking, advanced inventory management across multiple warehouses, and more.
The USATT Show by Beverage Trade Network brings together sommeliers, bartenders, importers, distributors, retailers, and press professionals of the US wine, spirits, and beer industry in New York City for 2 days of sampling, buying, selling, and networking.
Wine and spirits distributors are invited to stop by table 45 to see a demo of 365WineTrade powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and meet with Cloud Transformation Executives. Wine and spirits distributors are encouraged to register for the free event by visiting https://usatradetasting.com/en/tickets/usatt-2021-visitor-registration/.
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management, business intelligence and Cloud solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
As a trusted partner for wine and spirit distributors, Western Computer applies more than 30 years of experience to deliver real-world solutions. Combining leading Microsoft technologies with advanced development and industry expertise, Western Computer provides a team of dedicated professionals who empower your people, solve your challenges and invest in your success.
