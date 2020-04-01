NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Overview:
3D printing is often used today in additive manufacturing or desktop fabrication that enables the creation of physical objects from a digital design. 3D printing processes typically start with a digital design using software such as CAD systems that slice data into multiple thin layers before sending to the 3D printer. The file can be sent to the printer from computers or 3D app / print platform. In the process, materials are allocated to a 3D printer to become finished objects.
3D printing accelerates democratization in manufacturing process making masses involved in the innovation and development process. Individuals and collaborative teams can participate in design and manufacturing end products while reducing barriers to innovation such as difficult requisition process, long logistical wait times, and make product faster. It also removes geographical barriers allows employees from different locations to participate in the design and development process from virtually anywhere, providing greater efficiency for production, waste reduction, and other benefits.
This report provides multi-dimensional analysis of the 3D Printing market including hardware manufacturers, service providers, application providers, software providers, raw material providers, and communities. The report also assesses the market impact of intellectual property, different technologies and strategies, raw material supplies, and other key factors across industry verticals globally and regionally including forecasts for 2020 to 2025. It also evaluates the market for 3D-based design and engineering process as a precursor to fabrication and other manufacturing processes. The use of VR and holograms is anticipated to revolutionize manufacturing.
Target Audience:
• Software developers
• 3D Printer companies
• Raw material suppliers
• Manufacturing companies
• AI and IoT systems integrators
Select Report Findings:
• 3D printers dominate the revenue picture through 2025 with 38.9% CAGR from 2020
• Design and engineering for 3D printing will expand beyond traditional 2D CAD technologies
• Substantial 3D printing market growth anticipated outside traditional manufacturing such as the medical device market
• Immersive technologies such as VR and holographic projections will revolutionize product design, engineering, and manufacturing
Report Benefits:
• 3D Printing Forecasts for 2020 to 2025
• Analysis of leading 3D printing companies
• Identify investment trends and leading market players
• Recognize the market direction and future of the 3D Printing
• Identify the market for 3D design and engineering for 3D printing
Companies in Report:
• 3D Systems Inc.
• Arcam AB
• Autodesk Inc.
• Canon Inc.
• Concept Laser GmbH
• Dassault Systemes
• EnvisionTEC Inc.
• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
• ExOne Company
• GE Additive
• Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.
• Hoganas AB
• MCOR Technologies Ltd
• Optomec Inc.
• Organovo Holdings Inc.
• SLM Solutions Group AG
• Solidscape Inc.
• Stratasys Ltd.
• Ultimaker BV
• Voxeljet AG
