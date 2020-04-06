DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Metrology Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D metrology market is currently experiencing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2025.
The growing automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market. There is widespread adoption of optical 3D metrology and 3D testing for capturing detailed information and running full-field evaluations. It involves inspection, measurement and quality checks of various tools, castings, plastic and sheet metal parts in assemblies and vehicle bodies.
Furthermore, significant growth in the aviation industry is also providing a boost to the market growth. 3D metrology is widely used for scanning and inspecting intricate components and recreating the scanned parts digitally. It is also utilized for various other applications, including corrosion inspection, hail damage depth, fixture measurement, part archival and tooling measurement.
Other factors, including rapid urbanization, the growing need for industrial automation and extensive research and development (R&D) activities to develop 3D metrology technologies for modeling and analysis with enhanced precision and quality control, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3d Digital Corporation, Automated Precision Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, Creaform Inc., Faro Technologies, GOM, Hexagon, Jenoptik AG, KLA-Tencor, Mitutoyo Corporation, Nikon Metrology, Perceptron Inc., Renishaw PLC, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global 3D metrology market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global 3D metrology market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global 3D Metrology Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Offering
6.1 Hardware
6.2 Software
6.3 Services
7 Market Breakup by Product
7.1 Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)
7.2 Optical Digitizer & Scanner (ODS)
7.3 Video Measuring Machine (VMM)
7.4 3D Automated Optical Inspection System (AoI)
7.5 Form Measurement
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Quality Control & Inspection
8.2 Reverse Engineering
8.3 Virtual Simulation
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Aerospace & Defense
9.2 Automotive
9.3 Architecture & Construction
9.4 Medical
9.5 Electronics
9.6 Energy & Power
9.7 Heavy Industry
9.8 Mining
9.9 Others
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 Latin America
10.5 Middle East and Africa
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 3D Digital Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 Financials
15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Automated Precision Inc.
15.3.3 Carl Zeiss AG
15.3.4 Creaform Inc.
15.3.5 Faro Technologies
15.3.6 GOM
15.3.7 Hexagon
15.3.8 Jenoptik AG
15.3.9 KLA-Tencor
15.3.10 Mitutoyo Corporation
15.3.11 Nikon Metrology
15.3.12 Perceptron Inc.
15.3.13 Renishaw PLC
