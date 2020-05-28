DUBLIN, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the 3D Printers market worldwide will grow by a projected US$25.9 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%.
Service, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 14.6% and reach a market size of US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Service market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 15.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$1 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$956.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Service segment will reach a market size of US$375.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the 3D Printers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 24.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing 3D Printers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
- Transforming Traditional Manufacturing Operations
- Recent Market Activity
- Commercial Applications of 3D Printing
- Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
- 3D Printing - A Complementary Manufacturing Solution
- Rapid Prototyping: Major Commercial Application of 3D Printing
- Rapid Manufacturing or DDM: Emerging Application of 3D Printing
- A High Growth Market
- Current and Future Analysis
- Analysis by Type
- Material Advancements - The Key to Success
- Analysis by End-Use Sector
- Advanced Cooling Technique to Minimizes Production Costs
- Impact of Recession in Retrospect and the Road Ahead
- Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth
- Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
- Increasing Healthcare Spending: Opportunities in Store
- Consumer & Professional Markets: A Brief Review
- Consumer 3D Printing Market
- A Glance at Select Consumer 3D Printers
- Professional-Grade 3D Printers Market
- Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
- Faster Time to Market Capabilities Encourage Market Adoption
- Vendors Shed Focus on SMBs
- What Does the Future Hold for 3D Printing Technology?
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- 3D Printing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
- 3D Printing Technology Continues to Grow andInnovate
- Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An EvolvingMarket
- 3D Bioprinting Growing in Prominence
- Industries Utilizing Rapid Prototyping Poised toSpur Demand
- Hybrid Systems Come into Focus
- Low Volume Printing: A Key Driving Factor
- Patent Expiration to Boost Market Growth
- Expiry of 3D Printing Patents (2013-2016)
- Metal Printing Materials to Outdo Plastic Materials
- Metal 3D Printing: Application in Key Industries
- Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printingby Various Printing Processes
- Graphene: A Material with Enormous Potential
- Increasing R&D Focus on Print Materials
- Home 3D Printing Catches Consumer Attention
- DIY Consumers Boost Demand for 3D Printing
- Select Open-source Hobbyist &Do-It-Yourself Systems
- Declining Prices to Foster Adoption
- Increasing Use of Online Service Providers
- Mass Customization is Key to Growth
- Creating Light & Strong Structures - Potentialfor Growth
- 3D Printing: Key Role in Niche Applications
- 3D Printing Technology to Gain Prominencein Textile and Apparel Market
- Premise of Downloading Physical Objects:Turning into Reality?
- Expanding Applications of High-End 3D PrintersMachines
- Open Source 3D Printers: An Area of Opportunity
- Open Design: A Collaborative Approachto Designing
- Enterprises Warm Up to 3D Printing Technology
- Children: The Next Target Market for 3D Printers?
- 3D Printing Affects Supply Chain Managemen
- 3D Printing: Challenges and Barriers
- Can 3D Printing Completely Replace ConventionalManufacturing?
- 3DP Systems Pricing
- Limitations on Material Usage: A Key Constraint
- Multi-Materials Limitations
- High Material Cost: A Major Obstacle
- Product Quality Concerns
- Inadequate In-house Expertise
- Integration to Operational Status Quo
- Intelligence Property Issues
- Build Envelope and Product Size
- Legislations & Intellectual Property Protection:Threats to 3D Printing Market
- Voxelfab to Replace 3D Prints?
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
