NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D printing powder market is expected to grow by USD 1.67 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 18.69% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for 3D printing powder in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The technical innovation, well-established infrastructure, and high investment capacity will facilitate the 3D printing powder market growth in North America over the forecast period
3D Printing Powder Market: Drivers
The key factor driving the growth of the global 3D printing powder market growth is technological advancement. Important patents for powder-based laser sintering technology, which is one of the low-cost technologies that use metal powders to create strong products, expired in 2014. With the expiration of several essential patents, powder-based laser sintering technology has become available to many medium and small-scale enterprises, resulting in an increase in the demand for powder-based printers. For instance: Sandviken, Sweden, 20 April 2021 Sandvik and BEAMIT introduce the market to 3D printed super duplex - Osprey 2507 components outperform a number of conventional competitors. On July 1, 2021, GKN Additive announced the creation of a 3D printing technology for low alloy dual-phase steels. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
3D Printing Powder Market: Challenges
The key challenge to the global 3D printing powder market growth is the porosity. High porosity is a common problem with 3D printed metal objects, which develops during the printing process as microscopic holes and cavities are formed within the object. These minuscule holes can produce low density- the more pores there are, the lower the density of the object. They can also directly impact a part's mechanical qualities, making it more prone to fractures or other damage, especially when subjected to high loads. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.
Some of the key 3D Printing Powder Players:
The 3D printing powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in research and development to compete in the market.
- Arkema SA
- Astro Alloys Inc.
- BASF SE
- Carpenter Technology Corp.
- EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
- Equispheres Inc.
- ERASTEEL
- Hoganas AB
- Melrose Industries Plc
- Metalysis Ltd.
- PROTIQ GmbH
- RAG-Stiftung
- Renishaw Plc
- Sandvik AB
- SMS group GmbH
- Stanford Advanced Materials
- The ExOne Co.
- Xi'an Sailong Metal Materials Co. Ltd.
- General Electric Co.
- voestalpine AG
Technavio's 3D printing powder market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
3D Printing Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Metal powder - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Plastic powder - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ceramic powder - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
3D Printing Powder Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.69%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.67 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
17.65
Performing market contribution
North America at 35%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arkema SA, Astro Alloys Inc., BASF SE, Carpenter Technology Corp., EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Equispheres Inc., ERASTEEL, Hoganas AB, Melrose Industries Plc, Metalysis Ltd., PROTIQ GmbH, RAG-Stiftung, Renishaw Plc, Sandvik AB, SMS group GmbH, Stanford Advanced Materials, The ExOne Co., Xi'an Sailong Metal Materials Co. Ltd., General Electric Co., and voestalpine AG
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Type
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 5.3 Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Metal powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Metal powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Metal powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Plastic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Plastic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Plastic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Plastic powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Plastic powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Ceramic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Ceramic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Ceramic powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Ceramic powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ceramic powder - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Arkema SA
- Exhibit 93: Arkema SA - Overview
- Exhibit 94: Arkema SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: Arkema SA - Key news
- Exhibit 96: Arkema SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 97: Arkema SA - Segment focus
- 10.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 98: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 99: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 100: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 101: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 10.5 Carpenter Technology Corp.
- Exhibit 103: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 105: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Carpenter Technology Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 ERASTEEL
- Exhibit 107: ERASTEEL - Overview
- Exhibit 108: ERASTEEL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 109: ERASTEEL - Key offerings
- 10.7 Hoganas AB
- Exhibit 110: Hoganas AB - Overview
- Exhibit 111: Hoganas AB - Product / Service
- Exhibit 112: Hoganas AB - Key offerings
- 10.8 Melrose Industries Plc
- Exhibit 113: Melrose Industries Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 114: Melrose Industries Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 115: Melrose Industries Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Melrose Industries Plc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Metalysis Ltd.
- Exhibit 117: Metalysis Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: Metalysis Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 119: Metalysis Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 RAG-Stiftung
- Exhibit 120: RAG-Stiftung - Overview
- Exhibit 121: RAG-Stiftung - Product / Service
- Exhibit 122: RAG-Stiftung - Key offerings
- 10.11 Sandvik AB
- Exhibit 123: Sandvik AB - Overview
- Exhibit 124: Sandvik AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 125: Sandvik AB - Key news
- Exhibit 126: Sandvik AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Sandvik AB - Segment focus
- 10.12 The ExOne Co.
- Exhibit 128: The ExOne Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 129: The ExOne Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: The ExOne Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: The ExOne Co. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 135: Research methodology
- Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 137: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations
