DENVER, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis and Tech Today, one of the leading publishers of content for cannabis technology, trends, and investments, announced the spring EMERGE Virtual Cannabis Conference will be held March 30-April 1, 2021.
With a focus on cultivation and sustainability, EMERGE will feature tracks covering Cultivation and Manufacturing, Science and Technology, as well as Business and Retail.
Attendees will experience an interactive, immersive virtual platform. Personalized avatars walk the event floor and have the ability to visit industry related manufacturers, watch keynote speakers, attend more than 30 educational webinars and panel discussions, and network with industry experts.
"We are delighted to welcome a targeted group of exhibitors and sponsors from the cannabis industry, to match with our select group of attendees," said Charles Warner, CEO of Innovative Properties Worldwide, and Editor-in-Chief, Cannabis and Tech Today, co-producer of the event. "Our attendees will be treated to a 'life-like', customizable, navigable booth experience, where avatars interact with more than 50 exhibitors. We've created an event that provides a place for the industry to unify, and to share thoughts and ideas in an enjoyable and productive way, virtually."
"EMERGE is a virtual reality ecosystem, that lives and breathes within the cannabis industry and culture," said Co-Producer, Andre Bourque of EMERGE. "For over 90-days after the conference, we will continue to host organizational meetings, day-long workshops, and product launches, all culminating in a consistent flow of thousands of opportunities for collaboration and business ventures."
The Emerge Virtual Cannabis Conference is hosted in partnership with industry leaders such as the National Cannabis Industry Association, the National Association of Cannabis Businesses, Regennabis, Leafwire, and the US Hemp Building Association.
Innovative Properties Worldwide
Innovative Properties Worldwide brings a contemporary style and new ideas to publishing, advertising and sales, corporate sponsorship, public relations, and more. In addition to award-winning multimedia publications Innovation & Tech Today, Sustainability Today, and STEM Today, IPW has formed key partnerships with industry events like CES, Sustainable Brands, and CEDIA.
EMERGE
Produced in partnership with the cannabis industry's leading media outlets and organizations, the EMERGE Virtual Cannabis Conference and Expo is currently a quarterly three-day live virtual event, leading to 90 days of continued learning, networking, and business, on one of the most experiential platforms in the world.
