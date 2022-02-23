HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the competition for online furniture shoppers heating up, retailers need every advantage they can muster to generate engagement. Technology provider ARBrowser, with offices in the U.S. and Ukraine, has served up a unique opportunity for websites to capture attention and drive sales. The platform offers photorealistic image generation, augmented reality, a 360-degree HD viewer and a 3D viewer for furniture products available on the website. Oleg Panichev, co-founder of the emerging platform, says "We are developing a personalized designer, which may look at a photo of a client's room and suggest the best fitting furniture for them. In this way, shoppers will spend more time interacting with the products they are likely to buy, rather than spending time trying to find the products in the first place." His fellow co-founder and company CEO Anthony Potikha echoes this sentiment, "We expect users will feel more engaged using our personalized designer instead of the traditional search applications found on retailer websites. The process of recommendation should be seamless, with some degree of magic."
ARBrowser's retail partnership with Coleman Furniture, the 22-year old direct-to-consumer online furniture retailer that is part of the Renegade Furniture Group, certainly confirms this success. Coleman Furniture continues to build its retail following by leveraging technology such as ARBrowser's AI functionality that detects product pages with little to no visual content. The platform automatically fills these gaps with high-quality lifestyle room shots and photorealistic furniture images, in addition to innovations like Augmented Reality, 360 HD viewer, and a 3D viewer to help Coleman's customers make their decisions faster and accurately.
Michael Stein, Head of Ecommerce for Renegade Furniture Group, stated "AR Browser has empowered our sales and marketing initiatives by presenting the opportunity for Coleman Furniture to give our customers an interactive experience. Allowing users to "see and touch" our products, finding the perfect item for their home."
Stein continues, "High quality images and product descriptions are great for Google optimization, but that alone can make it a difficult shopping journey for a person to understand what owning an item like a sofa would look like in their living room, before committing to the purchase. Validating AR Browser's impact through split testing allowed us to find we were able to serve our customers better through creating a better user experience, thus enabling higher conversion rates, shorter time to purchase, and increasing revenue."
TOV Furniture offers timeless contemporary design. From design concepts and production to marketing and shipping, the company is proud to operate on "girl power"!
Coleman Furniture was established in November of 1999 and pioneered selling furniture online. Since then they have become one of the largest online furniture retailers focusing on quality and fair pricing.
ARBrowser is a visual technology company with offices in the U.S. and Ukraine, serving the home furnishings industry with clients such at Coleman Furniture, TOV Furniture and Konto Furniture.
