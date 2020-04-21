LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Di Systems (3disystems.com), a national leader in community engagement solutions, announced the creation of a new national public service website to help consumers report instances of price gouging amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As more people begin finding themselves affected by Covid-19, some businesses have taken advantage of the panic. This often means increasing prices of essential items like toilet paper, disinfectant, milk, bread, and more. These price increases can equate to over a 10% markup on goods and services that could help residents to successfully get through an emergency. Not only is this practice unethical, it's illegal in many states, and can prevent citizens from acquiring the supplies they need to keep themselves, and their families, healthy and safe.
"Price gouging has been a growing issue, happening all across the United States" said Rajiv Desai, CEO of 3Di Systems. "3Di wanted to make it a priority to help those affected, so we built an easy-to-use complaint collection website that could be accessed from any device to help identify dishonest online or brick-and-mortar businesses."
The Stop Price Gouging website will allow citizens to select the types of supplies they've seen unfair price increases on, where the business is located, upload a picture, and any additional information that can help authorities to enforce local laws. Cities/Counties/States can then review all submitted reports and begin following up on issues or illegal activity.
If you believe you are a victim of price gouging in your area, save your receipts and file an online complaint at www.stoppricegouging.org.
About 3Di Systems
3Di Systems is a Los Angeles-based solutions and services company with almost two decades of experience providing award winning technology for the public sector. Through its powerful low-code platform that includes solutions for affordable housing, fire prevention, and community engagement, 3DI Systems makes transforming cities and counties into digitally current communities their mission. For more information, visit www.3disystems.com.
Contact:
Roberto Guerrieri
roberto@3Disystems.com
480.326.5283