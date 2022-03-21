SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A national frontrunner in developing transformative software solutions for local and state government housing sectors, 3Di Systems (3disystems.com) launches San Francisco County's newly consolidated rental property registry in partnership with the San Francisco Housing Authority.
The first of its kind in San Francisco County history, 3Di's centralized system is capable of managing well over the county's 222,000 rental properties, all while providing real-time reporting on rental inventory updates and county-wide trends. San Francisco County's rent registry solution was built using the 3Di Engage software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. Take a look at: portal.sfrb.org.
Giving property owners and managers an accessible tool from which they can provide the county with their property information, the county is then able to aggregate the information onto a database of rental properties within the 3Di Engage platform. With a continuously updated and therefore more accurate property inventory, the county is now equipped with a way to analyze and regulate housing program objectives. Some of which include managing evictions, inspections, and affordable housing programs.
Aside from compiling property information, the San Francisco County rental property registry web portal helps property owners, managers, and tenants make and track the status of their service requests. The web portal also provides an integrated payment system, allowing its users to pay using a credit card or e-check.
"A comprehensive platform complete with an accurate inventory of a community's rental properties is essential for effective and efficient housing programs that truly benefit tenants and property owners," said Rajiv Desai, Founder and CEO of 3Di Systems. "We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of San Francisco County's rental property registry and look forward to our continued partnership with the county."
Rental property registries remain one of 3Di System's most popular housing software solutions. Built on the low-code 3Di Engage SaaS platform and hosted with Amazon Web Services (AWS), 3Di's rental property registries are supported by a robust foundation that empowers rapid implementation, powerful extensibility, and consolidation of data for greater visibility and insight.
About 3Di Systems:
3Di creates powerful software solutions that empower governments and organizations to create stronger communities. Places where people feel safer, more engaged, and full of hope for their futures. For over 20 years, the 3Di team has been dedicated to helping people strengthen their communities, and that passion can be seen in every solution they provide. The 3Di Engage software platform and related products and services are designed specifically to maximize impact in the areas of housing, citizen engagement, public safety, and more.
