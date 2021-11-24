SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body scanning solutions, announces receiving the prestigious Digiday Technology Award in 'Best In-Store Technology' for successfully implementing its mobile body measuring solution in 330+ Tailored Brands stores and improving the shopping experience for both the retailer's customers and sales representatives. Digiday, the leading source of the digital media industry, chose 3DLOOK among hundreds of renowned companies revolutionizing the modern world.
Since 2020, 3DLOOK's mobile body scanning solution has offered an effortless and contactless way for Tailored Brands' in-store sales associates to instantly obtain accurate measurements, using just the customers' photos. Initially launched at 100 Tailored Brands stores, the hugely successful partnership has since been expanded to stores across North America, including the flagship Next-Gen store and Moores stores.
Implementing 3DLOOK's technology has improved the safety, efficiency and convenience of shopping in-store for both customers and sales associates. As stores reopened following the relaxation of strict lockdown measures, it provided an alternative to physical measuring processes and alleviated customer fears while delivering the engaging digital shopping experience that modern consumers desire. Additionally, the anonymized body data collected has provided valuable insight into the shapes and sizes of customers across different states, which will support Tailored Brands in assessing future products and offerings.
"Inspiring and engaging shopping experiences driven by innovative technologies are set to redefine brick and mortar retail," says Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO of 3DLOOK. "The solution provided great support to Tailored Brands as stores reopened following the lockdowns and will continue to engage and entertain customers well beyond."
The Digiday Technology Award is added to 3DLOOK's significant list of achievements. Earlier this year, the company raised $6.5 million in Series A funding, led by Almaz Capital, following the release of YourFit — the first and only solution for apparel shoppers that offers photorealistic virtual try-on functionality combined with highly accurate, data-driven size recommendations.
The company is now developing an out-of-the-box version of its flagship e-commerce solution, which will feature prompt integration with leading e-commerce platforms, enhanced data privacy and a revamped UX based on feedback from thousands of users and numerous brands and retailers. Set for release in early 2022, the enhanced YourFit will help brands and retailers offer a high-end user experience while driving down product returns and boosting conversions.
ABOUT 3DLOOK:
3DLOOK is the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions, driving retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. 3DLOOK's solutions enable innovative, personalized shopping experiences and give brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has been recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, won the LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019 and was recognized as one of the 2020 Pioneers of the New World. 3DLOOK works with some of the biggest names in retail, including Tailored Brands and Dickies, as well as uniform industry giants Unisync and Berkshire Hathaway's Fechheimer Brothers.
