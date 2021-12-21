SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3DLOOK, the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions, has received the RTIH Innovation Award in the 'Best Retailer/Technology Supplier Relationship' category alongside inclusive womenswear brand 1822 Denim for its collaborative partnership designed to solve the online retailer's sizing struggles, reduce returns and boost sales.
Since 2019, 1822 Denim has used 3DLOOK's e-commerce solution that streamlines the shopping experience with tailored size and fit recommendations based on two pictures of a fully dressed customer. With 3DLOOK's solution, the brand's conversion rates grew fourfold, with 92% of customers stating they are confident the fit recommendation they received was personalized to their unique body. Likewise, AOV has grown by 23% and return rates have fallen by 48%. The brand has since worked with 3DLOOK to implement its virtual try on solution, which has provided further improvements to key business metrics and decreasing the brand's environmental footprint.
"3DLOOK and 1822 Denim share a commitment to inclusivity, sustainability and innovation. Together, we have been able to meet these key consumer demands, while strengthening 1822 Denim's business performance," says Whitney Cathcart, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of 3DLOOK. "The partnership demonstrates that brands don't have to choose between profits, people or our planet — 3DLOOK's products provide a solution that benefits all three."
The Innovation Award was presented by Retail Technology Innovation Hub, a leading source of omnichannel retail technology news and insight. The recognition is added to 3DLOOK's significant list of awards and achievements, including the prestigious Digiday Technology Award for successfully implementing its mobile body measuring solution in 330+ Tailored Brands stores. The company was also acknowledged in the latest Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies report, which covers transformative technologies in the retail space and honored as Highly Commended technology partner by PCIAW® Awards.
ABOUT 3DLOOK:
3DLOOK is the global leader in AI-first mobile body measuring and fit solutions, driving retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. 3DLOOK's solutions enable innovative, personalized shopping experiences and give brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has been recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Retail Technologies, 2021, won the Digiday Technology Award in 2021,LVMH Innovation Award and the IEEE Retail Digital Transformation Grand Challenge in 2019 and was recognized as one of the 2020 Pioneers of the New World. 3DLOOK works with some of the biggest names in retail, including Tailored Brands and Dickies, as well as uniform industry giants Unisync and Berkshire Hathaway's Fechheimer Brothers.
