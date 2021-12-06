WILMINGTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for 3M, is now stocking 3M Thermally Conductive Products, including adhesive transfer tapes, conductive silicone pads, epoxy adhesives and conductive acrylic pads.
The 3M Thermally Conductive Adhesive Transfer Tapes offer excellent adhesive performance with good wetting and flow onto many substrate surfaces, providing excellent thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties.
The 3M Thermally Conductive Silicone Interface Pads (TCSIP) consist of a highly conformable and slightly tacky silicone elastomer sheet filled with conductive ceramic particles that help to provide enhanced thermal conductivity and excellent electrical insulation performance.
3M Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive, a two-part epoxy, uses a high-performance filler to ensure good thermal conductivity with high adhesion.
Finally, the thermally conductive acrylic interface pad is designed to provide a preferential heat transfer path between heat-generating components like IC chips or EV batteries and a heat spreader.
The specialized chemistry of all of these adhesive tapes and pads render them modestly soft, allowing them to conform well to non-flat substrates. This ultimately provides strong adhesive properties and a superior thermal interface.
About Heilind
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
