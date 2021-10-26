BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EditShare®, a technology leader that enables collaborative media workflows for storytellers, today announced that Brisbane's leading post-production facility, 3P Studio (3P) has expanded its investment in EditShare's FLOW media management and EFS storage solutions to manage its growing editorial business. The full-service post-production house, which produces creative content for top brands like Isuzu Motor Company, Subway, and Allianz, has tripled its team over the past three years to support the rise in client projects and campaigns across broadcast, digital, and social channels.
"Our business has reached a point where we need to utilize advanced tools to refine our service offering and delivery," states Haley McDonald, Founder and Managing Director, 3P Studio. "EditShare workflow solutions and Adobe creative tools have enabled us to make those advancements across our business and deliver a superior level of service."
Read the 3P spotlight story here: https://editshare.com/3p-studio-expands-its-media-business-with-editshare
3P upgraded their EditShare environment to facilitate traditional editorial campaigns and the growing number of fast-turn projects targeted for social, digital, and other marketing channels. The EditShare media foundation connects the facility's premium creative tools which include Adobe® Premiere® Pro and After Effects®, Avid Pro Tools, Autodesk Maya and Flame, DaVinci Resolve, NUKE, and Maxon's Cinema 4D, creating a well-integrated ecosystem that optimizes post-production workflows. The talented 3P team of compositors, editors, and color graders can seamlessly collaborate on projects utilizing FLOW and EFS to manage the nuances of file sharing, asset tracking, file formats, and package delivery for multiple channels.
McDonald adds, "More and more client requests are project-specific rather than a campaign. While the content still needs to be delivered across all channels, it has a short-shelf life and smaller budget. The pace from start to finish is accelerated. With our expanded EditShare installation, we have a content factory workflow that gives our clients a first-class post-production experience meeting both their tight timeline and budget requirements."
The addition of EditShare's remote media management solution, AirFLOW, to the workflow allowed 3P to offer a "content warehouse" service to its clients. Clients can log in from anywhere, browse through content at their convenience, review work-in-progress and submit project changes. The service removes the burden of clients needing to maintain their own drives or storage servers as all content is stored on the EFS storage platform, maintained by 3P. It also enabled remote collaboration, which was key during the pandemic restrictions.
"EditShare is designed to make it easier for customers like 3P to collaborate with their clients from anywhere," Paul Hayes, Regional Sales Manager for Asia, EditShare "Rather than having clients send in individual drives to work with, 3P houses all of their content and clients simply log in, browse, and give direction. EditShare speeds up the entire workflow enabling 3P to create space and scale their business in new directions while creating a more personalized service for their clients."
"We love seeing studios such as 3P tap into the power of our Adobe Creative Cloud apps, like Premiere Pro and After Effects," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. "EditShare takes advantage of Adobe panel APIs and other integration features that bring media management right into the creative applications, enabling users to pivot their productions and deliver high-quality content quickly."
For more information on EditShare's FLOW and EFS solutions, please visit https://editshare.com/products/flow-media-management/ and https://editshare.com/products/efs-storage/.
