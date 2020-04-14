FAIRFAX, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a leading developer of innovative digital products, today announced that former Chief Revenue Officer Heather Combs has been named Chief Operating Officer. The transition is part of a new growth phase, kicked off by a new investment partnership with New York-based private equity investor CIP Capital to fuel the company's promising growth.
In her new role, Combs will continue to serve as a key member of 3Pillar's executive leadership team, helping drive the company's growth strategies and will continue overseeing the development and operations of the shared services within 3Pillar's go-to-market machine, which include marketing, strategic partnerships and commercial operations.
"As we press ahead into an exciting era of growth and company evolution, having Heather focused on scaling our operations and working to continually elevate our client and employee experience was a clear choice for success," said David DeWolf, CEO of 3Pillar Global. "During her time as CRO, Heather has proven herself a force for rapid revenue growth and business optimization, and I'm looking forward to seeing her bring this growth mindset to bear across a wider set of initiatives."
As CRO, Combs led the multinational company's marketing, business development and operations where her strategies drove sustained double-digit growth.
"I'm excited to be contributing to a wider set of corporate responsibilities and working within the business as we rapidly grow," Combs said. "In addition to our commercial functions, I am eager to add focus on integrating the company's systems, processes and infrastructure for the next phase of business growth."
With the company's new financial support from CIP Capital, 3Pillar Global is extending its digital development capabilities, pursuing strategic M&A, and evolving its client engagement and industry alignment strategies by establishing four industry-focused client portfolios: Media and Information Services, Technology, and Retail the last of which includes clients in emerging industries. Underlying the creation of industry-specific portfolios is a dedication to holistic and personalized client service as well as a commitment to deepening expertise and focusing energy on 3Pillar's most promising client segments.
For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, visit www.3pillarglobal.com.
About 3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power digital businesses. 3Pillar is an innovative product development partner whose solutions drive rapid revenue, market share, and customer growth for industry leaders like CARFAX, Fortune, and PBS. Leveraging a lean and agile approach, 3Pillar delivers value-generating, digital solutions with specialized product strategy and management, user experience design, as well as software and data engineering expertise across mobile, cloud, and disruptive technologies. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of Product Strategy & Design Jessica Hall.