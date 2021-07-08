NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3x3, a data-driven shopper engagement partner for beer, wine, and spirits brands, is pleased to release a proprietary report that outlines how trends in beer, wine, and liquor consumption are driven through the independent retailer channel.
To reach a critical mass, beverage alcohol brands need to be where people shop. And most people shop at independent liquor stores. When buzz begins to build around a product — whether it's brand new or getting renewed attention — drinkers look for and buy it at their local beer, wine and spirits retailer. If that product isn't available at the store, they'll discover something else that fills their need. This became especially apparent during COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020: Shoppers turned back to staples in lieu of harder-to-find favorites.
"The independent channel has always been a key driver in consumer alcohol consumption trends," says 3x3 CEO Mike Provance, PhD. "Consumers often rely on their prefered near-by shop to provide them with highly marketed products and expect for these items, such as Aperol and Tito's, to be present at their place of purchase. Our case studies show this has proven to be true and the local retailer will continue to be an important player in alcohol marketing."
In this report, 3x3 offers a primer on how trends tip through local retail sales, illustrating the inherent value of the independent channel in a trend-driven industry. Its contents include:
- The trajectory of beer, wine and spirits product trends through independent retail channels
- How brand marketing, in-store purchases, on-premise trial, and inventory trial all help to drive beer, wine, and liquor trends
- Appreciation of the value of the independent channel as a trend amplifier
- Case studies on Aperol, Tito's, canned cocktails, and Champagne
The value of the independent channel is often overlooked and understated. It's a specialized home for drinking communities, a comfortable space for experimentation and discovery, and a place to make products part of their life. The independent channel can move a trending product from hip bar to home bar. With a beat on what's moving through those local liquor stores, brands can proactively improve business futures.
In the current state of the world, consumers are eager to get back to events and social gatherings. Trends will build at an accelerated pace. 3x3 predicts at-home consumption will continue to be a significant vehicle for alcohol consumption and the independent retailer will be key to trend growth.
For more details, additional insights, and information about 3x3, access the full report.
