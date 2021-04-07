FISHERS, Ind., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, today announced its upcoming VIGIL CLOUD webinar, targeted at existing and prospective 3xLOGIC integrators/installers. The webinar is billed as:
Join a fast-paced hour-long webinar April 15th when 3xLOGIC's experts introduce the company's latest, evolving technology release, VIGIL CLOUD. 3xLOGIC is expanding our ecosystem into the cloud with product features designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are the hallmarks of cloud services.
Key learning objectives for the webinar demonstrate what an excellent investment this one-hour session will be:
- How CLOUD's RMR potential can supercharge the dealer's bottom line
- What are the most promising target markets for immediate sales success?
- The questions to ask prospects to reveal why they need CLOUD
- How CLOUD's unique advantages create high and sustainable margins for the dealer
- How do we prepare you to sell VIGIL CLOUD to your customers? Introducing your Personal Dealer Toolkit.
Link to Register: https://3xlogic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YXYbK_FsT5ycbnCVkWXO2g
VIGIL CLOUD extends the award-winning VIGIL Video Management System into the cloud with enhancements designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are the hallmarks of cloud services. Building on our 20+ years of experience in recording and man-aging video, VIGIL CLOUD brings a new paradigm to physical security through a powerful Case Management system that empowers users to share critical information and insights easily and quickly with team members and other stakeholders. Leveraging cloud technology's low cost of deployment, VIGIL CLOUD delivers the holistic view of your security system you've been looking for.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC Inc. is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Follow 3xLOGIC on Facebook, Linked-in, or our Twitter account, and read our latest news at http://www.3xlogic.com
Press Contact North America
Bruce J. Doneff, Public Relations, 3xLOGIC
843.476.3022
Press Contact UK and Europe
Linda Tyrrell, The Henley Group International
+44 (0)1491 570972
Media Contact
Bruce Doneff, 3xLOGIC, 8434763022, bruce.doneff@3xlogic.com
SOURCE 3xLOGIC