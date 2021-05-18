FISHERS, Ind., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will host an upcoming webinar for new, existing, and prospective end users of its latest technology release, VIGIL CLOUD.
During the fast-paced, hour-long webinar on May 25, 2021, 3xLOGIC's experts will discuss how the company is expanding its ecosystem into the cloud with VIGIL CLOUD, offering enhancements designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are the hallmarks of cloud services.
Building on 20-plus years of experience in recording and managing video, VIGIL CLOUD brings a new paradigm to physical security through a powerful case management system that empowers users to share critical information and insights easily and quickly with team members and other stakeholders from anywhere, at any time, on any device.
Leveraging cloud technology's economical cost of deployment, VIGIL CLOUD delivers the holistic view of security systems that users have been looking for, enabling them to see their security in a whole new way and to get clarity from the cloud.
Among the advanced VIGIL CLOUD features and capabilities end users can also expect to learn more about the following benefits:
- Connect. Always stay connected to your business by accessing live video streams anywhere on your mobile device. Identify suspicious activity in everyday events through high-resolution video. Remotely manage permissions and users from your mobile device and see the status of system components at a glance, ensuring you are receiving the value you expect.
- Consolidate. Tired of saving video clips to a desktop folder that you might review later? VIGIL CLOUD Case Management is a fast, easy way to select, store, and annotate a single video clip or combination of clips.
- Collaborate. Save video clips and enable team members to add notes and critical details surrounding a specific video clip or case.
- Communicate. Easily share cases or individual clips with team members and also with crucial third parties. Archive videos in the cloud for quick, future access to ensure you and your team have the information you need when you need it.
To learn more about VIGIL CLOUD, join our 5/25 webinar! Visit the following link to register: https://3xlogic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jeaIkVjwSIW-i_pBqqMkkQ. For more details about VIGIL CLOUD, visit our website at https://www.3xlogic.com/products/vigil-cloud.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
