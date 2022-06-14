New Varifocal camera generating strong interest from retailers, TRENDS Business Intelligence software installed in over 10,000 retail locations and counting
FISHERS, Ind., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, today announced its featured products for the upcoming NRF Protect Conference, June 21-23, at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland in Ohio.
"We'll have the full lineup of 3xLOGIC solutions in our booth in Cleveland, but we'll be putting additional emphasis on two products that are proven performers in the retail loss prevention space," said Bill Hobbs, 3xLOGIC vice president of global sales. The two featured solutions for the show include:
3xLOGIC's new Varifocal Multi-Imager Surround Dome Camera(VX-20M-SURROUND-RAW) is designed for applications requiring multiple angles of view that a standard camera cannot achieve. This new camera contains four 5MP varifocal lenses that provide separate video streams. Rather than purchasing and installing multiple cameras, installers can now deploy a single device capable of capturing full coverage of a scene.
"The ability to configure each of the four lenses allows our new camera to cover virtually any security footprint," Hobbs said. "Because the camera provides wide coverage in a single housing, end users benefit from full coverage of their premises at a highly cost-effective price point — perfect for the retail loss prevention market and especially convenience stores."
VIGIL TRENDS is a dynamic application that incorporates camera-based analytics, point-of-sale (POS) data, interactive visualizations, audio and video into a powerful tool that provides customers the ability to make better decisions, reduce unknown losses by identifying broken processes, help decrease operating expenses across the enterprise, and reduce shrink — while empowering operational efficiency through data-driven insights.
VIGIL TRENDS takes customer POS data and analyzes it for customer-defined key performance indicators (KPI) to produce exceptions. These exceptions are given a "weight" and displayed via a dashboard showing employees with the highest scores. This helps to identify opportunities for corrective action. Employee scores contain specific POS transactions that can be paired to video and POS data in a customizable dashboard, allowing for quick review and analysis. TRENDS is ideal for mid- to large-scale retail, quick service restaurants, and convenience stores.
The latest 3xLOGIC innovation to the TRENDS software is Customer Wait Time Analytics. When customers feel they are waiting too long, retailers lose customer loyalty which can result in lost business. TRENDS, using VIGIL Analytics cameras, helps businesses spot opportunities to cut wait times and measurably improve service and customer satisfaction.
Wait Time Analytics is one more feature helping current TRENDS customers see excellent ROI as the combination of better decision making, loss reduction, operational efficiency improvements, and decreased operating expenses drive down expenses while lowering shrink.
Both VIGIL TRENDS and the new Varifocal camera will be ready for customer demonstrations at booth #6073 from June 21-23 at the NRF Protect Conference.
