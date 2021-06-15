FISHERS, Ind., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, is introducing its Gunshot Detection solution, which features a reliable dry contact that allows it to be easily integrated into existing security systems.
Rather than utilizing microphones, infrared sensors, or complex analytics, the self-contained device relies on affordably simple concussive force recognition sensors to detect gunshots. When a gun is fired, the bullet creates a shockwave as it exits the barrel of the gun and travels through the air. This shockwave creates a unique concussive force that the 3xLOGIC solution is able to detect.
With a detection radius of 75 feet and 360-degree coverage, offering 15,000 cubic feet of coverage per device, the solution minimizes the number of Gunshot Detection sensors required, allowing for affordable coverage with no need for software, servers, or relay control board.
"Active shooter situations are all too common, and given the potential for these events to escalate quickly before police can arrive, it's important for security teams to be better prepared to react quickly and effectively," says Bill Hobbs, Global VP Sales, 3xLOGIC. "We are excited to roll out the 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection device, which provides an effective, affordable solution that can play an important role in active shooter safety and security plans."
Typical use cases for the 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection solution include K-12 education, warehouses and distribution centers, small/medium businesses, and financial and banking institutions.
The Gunshot Detection solution offers ceiling and wall mount options to provide installation flexibility. Designed and manufactured in the U.S., the indoor-rated solution features a die-cast aluminum casing with a temperature rating of -35°F to 135°F. It also offers test mode via contactless switch and trouble relay for AC power loss. The Gunshot Detection solution is backed by a one-year warranty.
For more information on the 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection solution, visit https://www.3xlogic.com/products/gunshot-detection.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
