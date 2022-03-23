Video surveillance system owners hampered by false alarm fines and bad system data get solid relief with new addition to VIGIL CLOUD platform
FISHERS, Ind., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, today announced a preview at ISC West of the new Person Detection analytic for the company's flagship 3xLOGIC VIGIL CLOUD surveillance software. VIGIL CLOUD™ extends the award-winning VIGIL Video Management System into the cloud with enhancements designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are the hallmarks of cloud services.
Building on 20+ years of experience in recording and managing video, VIGIL CLOUD brings a new paradigm to physical security through a powerful Case Management system that empowers users to share critical information and insights easily and quickly with team members and other stakeholders. Leveraging cloud technology's low cost of deployment, VIGIL CLOUD delivers the holistic view of the security system end users have been looking for. The new Person Detection analytic only enhances the already robust features of VIGIL CLOUD.
"According to a recent research report by Parks Associates, 62% of security system owners report their system triggered at least one false alarm in the past 12 months, and 48% say their system triggers too many false alarms," said Bill Hobbs, VP of Global Sales for 3xLOGIC. "False alarms are time-consuming, costly, and can severely compromise the effectiveness of the overall security system."
Standard motion detection will detect and notify on any movement recorded in the zone that is specified. This can lead to numerous activations on things other than people. The 3xLOGIC Person Detection analytic alerts only when there is a person in the area of interest.
The VIGIL CLOUD Person Detection Analytic feature builds upon motion zone and push notification features already present in VIGIL CLOUD. Now, in addition to being able to set motion zones, schedules, and choice of notification methods (SMS, Push Notifications, etc.) you can add a filter for Person Detection only. This further refines the analytics of the motion zone to only notify when a person is present, greatly reducing the number of notifications and false alarms, sharpening the focus to only what users want to see.
False alarms caused by harmless factors like weather or animals can reduce the value of the security system in several ways. Users can fall into the habit of ignoring or disabling triggers. In many communities, false alarms generate fines or even no response at all if the security system's alarms cannot be verified. "Our Person Detection analytic goes a long way in cutting unnecessary costs and making the system significantly more effective in detecting and catching bad guys, instead of chasing false alarms," Hobbs concluded.
3xLOGIC VIGIL CLOUD's, Person Detection analytic will be on display at the ISC West Tradeshow 23-25 March, in Las Vegas, at booth #17089. General availability for this new addition to the VIGIL CLOUD video surveillance platform is anticipated for summer 2022.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
