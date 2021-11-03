FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, has rolled out a new mobile app for its VIGIL CLOUD video management solution. The intuitive mobile app makes tasks like viewing video, case management, and viewing and reacting to notifications, available in the palm of your hand.
VIGIL CLOUD extends the award-winning VIGIL Video Management System into the cloud, incorporating enhancements designed to harness the power, scalability, and ease of use that are the hallmarks of cloud services. Building on 3xLOGIC's 20-plus years of experience in recording and managing video, VIGIL CLOUD brings new paradigms to physical security through a powerful Case Management system that empowers users to share critical insights easily and quickly with others.
With the new mobile app, users can easily access VIGIL CLOUD from anywhere, at any time, on any device to quickly navigate through the solution's most important features. This allows easy connectivity and collaboration whether you are on the premise or not.
"In our increasingly mobile society, we have grown accustomed to being able to do just about anything from our mobile devices, and the new VIGIL CLOUD mobile app extends this capability to the video management system," says Bill Hobbs, VP of Global Sales, 3xLOGIC. "By using a familiar interface and commands, the app allows users to harness the full power of VIGIL CLOUD to view and act upon live and recorded video and much more, no matter where they may be."
Among the tasks users can accomplish from the app's main screen are bookmarking specific cameras for quick access, sort and view video by location, and review and respond to alerts. The app features an intuitive, user-friendly interface that enables easy navigation and video review.
The VIGIL CLOUD mobile app is available for download for iOS and Android Devices. Visit the 3xLOGIC website for more information on VIGIL CLOUD and the VIGIL CLOUD Mobile App.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
Press Contact North America
Derek Rice
derek.rice(at)3xLOGIC.com
207-776-5443
Press Contact UK and Europe
Linda Tyrrell, The Henley Group International
linda(at)henley.co.uk
+44 (0)1491 570972
Media Contact
Derek Rice, 3xLOGIC, 2077765443, derek.rice@3xLOGIC.com
SOURCE 3xLOGIC