New Varifocal camera generating strong interest, TRENDS software already installed in over 10,000 retail locations
FISHERS, Ind., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, today announced its featured products for the upcoming RLPSA Conference, 10-13 April, held in Denver.
"Of course, we'll have the full line-up of solutions in our booth in Denver, however we will be putting additional emphasis on two products that hit the sweet spot for the Retail Loss market," Bill Hobbs, VP of Global Sales, 3xLOGIC. The two featured solutions for the show are:
3xLOGIC's new Varifocal Multi-Imager Surround Dome Camera(VX-20M-SURROUND-RAW) is designed for applications that require multiple angles of view that a standard camera cannot achieve. This new camera contains four 5MP varifocal lenses that provide separate video streams. Rather than purchasing and installing multiple cameras, installers can now deploy a single device capable of capturing coverage of a scene. "The ability to configure each of the four lenses allows our new camera to cover virtually any security footprint. Because the camera provides wide coverage in a single housing, end users benefit from full coverage of their premises at a highly cost-effective price point—perfect for the retail market and especially convenience stores," Hobbs added.
VIGIL TRENDS is a dynamic application that incorporates point-of-sale (POS) data, exception-based reporting (EBR), and video into a powerful tool that provides customers the ability to make better decisions, reduce unknown losses by identifying broken processes, help decrease operating expenses across the enterprise, and reduce shrink, while empowering operational efficiency through data driven insights.
VIGIL TRENDS takes customer POS data (preferably from a central data location) and analyzes the data for customer defined key performance indicators (KPI) to produce exceptions. These exceptions are given a "weight" and displayed via a dashboard displaying employees high scores. In essence, opportunities for corrective action are "bubbled up" to the surface. Employee scores contain specific POS transactions that can be married to video and POS data in a "YouTube" type of experience, allowing for quick review and analysis.
"TRENDS is ideal for Mid to Large Scale Retail, Quick Service Restaurants, and C-Stores," commented Hobbs. Current VIGIL TRENDS customers could see excellent ROI quickly as the combination of better decision making, loss reduction, operational efficiency improvements, and decreased operating expenses drive down expenses while lowering shrink.
Both VIGIL TRENDS and the new Varifocal camera will be ready for prospective customer demonstrations at booth #508 from April 10th through the 13th at the Downtown Sheraton in beautiful Denver, Colorado.
