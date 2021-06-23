FISHERS, Ind., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, is hosting two dealer-focused events to provide customers with information about the company's products and how they can grow their business by selling these solutions.
The company is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, June 29, at 2 p.m. ET to focus on new features and enhancements to existing solutions, as well as three new offerings: Gunshot Detection, License Plate Capture, and Gen III Mounts.
Gunshot Detection
Rather than using microphones, infrared sensors, or complex analytics, the self-contained Gunshot Detection device relies on an affordably simple concussive force recognition sensor to detect gunshots. When a gun is fired, the bullet creates a shockwave as it exits the barrel of the gun and travels through the air. This shockwave creates a unique concussive force that the 3xLOGIC solution is able to detect.
With a detection radius of 75 feet and 360-degree coverage, offering 15,000 cubic feet of coverage per device, the solution minimizes the number of sensors required for affordable coverage with no need for software, servers, or relay control board.
License Plate Capture
The company's License Plate Capture camera with mount is designed for scaled-down applications where post-event investigations require precise imaging to identify license plates. The VX-5M20-B-RIAL camera offers remote zoom lens, 5MP resolution, and a visible light lens filter that allows IR light band to pass. This allows the camera to effectively and accurately capture license plates day or night for video review post-event.
In addition to the webinar, 3xLOGIC is hosting a series of weekly Demo Days sessions designed to allow dealers to get up close and personal and ask technical questions of the 3xLOGIC product team about the company's new cloud-managed solution, VIGIL CLOUD.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
