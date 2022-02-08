FISHERS, Ind., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, is hosting a webinar to introduce dealers and integrators to a number of product enhancements and provide an early look at new solutions the company will introduce in 2022.
During the hour-long webinar, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 17, 3xLOGIC will provide insights into its industry-leading security solutions and discuss how dealers and integrators can deploy these technologies to help grow their businesses.
Among the products attendees can expect to learn about in the webinar are:
VIGIL CLOUD Mobile App Enhancements
The VIGIL CLOUD mobile app, introduced in 2021, has been updated to include 3xLOGIC's Smart Search capability and an NVR plugin. With its intuitive interface, the mobile app makes tasks like viewing video, case management, and viewing and reacting to notifications available using common gestures and movements are already familiar with from other mobile applications. The app already provided end users with a powerful tool for viewing and managing their video at any time and from anywhere; now, these enhancements to the mobile app make it even easier for end users to gain 360-degree visibility and control of their security solution.
Varifocal Surround Camera
For applications that require multiple angles of view that a standard camera cannot solve, 3xLOGIC is introducing the VX-20M-SURROUND-RAW. Rather than purchasing and installing multiple cameras, dealers can now deploy a single device capable of capturing a full scene. Featuring four independent remote-zoom cameras that can be positioned in infinite configurations to view what is most important. This camera is most effective in corner-mount applications on buildings and large indoor applications.
Gunshot Detection
3xLOGIC's award-winning Gunshot Detection solution provides early detection of potential active shooter situations without the risk of false activations. Rather than utilizing microphones, infrared sensors, or complex analytics, the self-contained device relies on affordably simple concussive force recognition sensors to detect gunshots. When a gun is fired, the bullet creates a shockwave as it exits the barrel of the gun and travels through the air. This shockwave creates a unique concussive force that the 3xLOGIC solution is able to detect.
VIGIL 12.0 –
Following on the release of VIGIL version 11.5 and 64-bit processing and server-as-a-service, there are a number of additional features and functions included in the new version 12.0. These include Active Directory Support for VCM; VIGIL CLOUD Camera in VCM applicable to on-premises and cloud VCM; new servers to deliver with SQL Server 2019; updates to existing servers to SQL Server 2019; and more.
Free Dealer Training
Through April 2022, 3xLOGIC is offering no-cost product training to help dealers and integrators learn more about the specifics of deploying its products. Further information on how to take advantage of this benefit will be provided during the webinar.
To learn more and register for the webinar, visit https://3xlogic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jroOxXovS0S3CnHVD_FqFw.
About 3xLOGIC
3xLOGIC™ is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence, for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Learn more at http://www.3xLOGIC.com.
Press Contact North America
Beth Oyler
beth.oyler(at)3xLOGIC(dot)com
765.438.1863
Press Contact UK and Europe
Linda Tyrrell, The Henley Group International
linda(at)henley.co(dot)uk
+44 (0)1491 570972
Media Contact
Beth Oyler, 3xLOGIC, 765.438.1863, beth.oyler@3xlogic.com
SOURCE 3xLOGIC