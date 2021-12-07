FISHERS, Ind., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2021 winds to a close, 3xLOGIC, a leading provider of integrated and intelligent security solutions, will host a webinar to highlight the lengthy list of new product introductions and enhancements from the past year and provide attendees with a peek into the company's future.
During the hour-long webinar, scheduled for December 9 at 2 p.m. ET, 3xLOGIC will provide attendees with in-depth information on the innovative video and detection solutions the company introduced in 2021, and outline its plans for continuing the trend of innovation into the next year – and beyond.
"In 2021, we've released several new and enhanced products designed to help security professionals and end users get the most out of their security systems and solutions," says Bill Hobbs, vice president of global sales for 3xLOGIC. "This year also saw the return of in-person attendance at ISC West, which proved to be an excellent opportunity to connect personally with dealers and integrators to demonstrate these solutions firsthand. And we're looking forward to building on our momentum to do even more in 2022."
The following solutions will be featured in the webinar:
VIGIL CLOUD
Introduced in April, VIGIL CLOUD extended 3xLOGIC's award-winning VIGIL Video Management System into the cloud to bring a new paradigm of physical security through a powerful Case Management System that empowers users to share critical information and insights quickly and easily. Later in the year, 3xLOGIC introduced a number of technology enhancements to VIGIL CLOUD including Smart Search, which allows users to quickly filter or narrow down and view their footage search results to areas of interest. The company also rolled out a new mobile app to provide the full functionality of VIGIL CLOUD from anywhere, at any time. https://www.3xlogic.com/products/vigil-cloud
Gunshot Detection
Rather than using microphones, infrared sensors, or complex analytics, the self-contained 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection solution relies on affordably simple concussive force recognition sensors to detect gunshots. When a gun is fired, the bullet creates a shockwave as it exits the barrel of the gun and travels through the air. This shockwave creates the concussive force the 3xLOGIC solution is able to detect. At ISC West in August, 3xLOGIC Gunshot Detection was recognized as the best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase. https://www.3xlogic.com/products/gunshot-detection
56-Degree Thermal Imager
The new 56-degree field of view (FoV) thermal imager provides enhanced detection capabilities and is ideal for surveillance applications with insufficient lighting or in areas where smoke, fog, or dust are issues. In addition to detecting intruders, the new thermal camera enables equipment temperature monitoring, allowing users to monitor generators, electrical panels, and other equipment and receive proactive notifications of overheating or runaway conditions. https://www.3xlogic.com/products/visixtm-vt-series-thermal-imager
All-in-One Functionality and Serverless Bundles
All-in-One cameras from 3xLOGIC feature onboard storage and, with the purchase of appropriate licensing, allow the camera to function as a standalone VIGIL Server, and can be used in conjunction with a VIGIL DVR for redundant storage capability. As standalone cameras, All-in-One models are compatible with the entire VIGIL Software Suite, including direct access through VIGIL Client and the View Lite II mobile app, as well as VIGIL Central Management for remote health monitoring and notification. This new functionality is available on 3xLOGIC's new 56-Degree Thermal Imaging cameras, Indoor Cube cameras, and Serverless Bundle cameras. Designed for small to medium-sized enterprises, the 3xLOGIC Serverless Camera Bundle delivers flexibility, functionality, and scalability. As the world moves away from on-premises servers and into the cloud, these serverless cameras offer a per-camera alternative, as well as the opportunity to add a server if required or transition to the cost-effective 3xLOGIC cloud solution. https://www.3xlogic.com/products/all-in-one-products-bundles
VIGIL 12.0
The newest solution 3xLOGIC has rolled out in 2021 is version 12.0 of its VIGIL Video Management Suite. In addition to standard stability and performance improvements across the entire suite, version 12.0 also introduces several new features and additions to an already powerful toolset, all with the end user in mind. These include support for the company's latest Gen III cameras (thermal, multisensor, and cube cameras), support for all alarms to PTZ events, new user permissions, and a new search interface. Version 12.0 also delivers granular client connection counts, the ability to export POS search results as CSV, and easy access to server diagnostics, while allowing users to update group folders and providing Active Directory integration to manage users. The below links provide more detailed information on the enhancements in version 12.0:
License Plate Capture
3xLOGIC recently introduced a license plate capture utility in the UK and European Union as part of its VIGIL suite of products. Designed as a cost-effective solution for use in a wide range of applications where post-event investigations require precise imaging to identify license plates. Among the cameras this new solution can be used with is the VX-5M20-B RIAL camera, which delivers accuracy in low-light environments with its visible light filtering, motion detection, remote focus, a 6.50mm varifocal lens, and firmware dedicated to number plate imaging. https://www.3xlogic.com/products/visix-5mp-outdoor-bullet-remote-focus-6-50mm-lpc
Looking to the Coming Year
Not content to stand on its lengthy list of accomplishments in 2021, 3xLOGIC has big plans for continuing to introduce innovative solutions in the coming year. Among those plans are even more new features and enhancements for the VIGIL CLOUD mobile app, a new edge-based analytics camera, and two new product announcements for its infinias line. Webinar attendees can get a deeper look at these and other new products during the 2 PM, December 9 event.
For more information or to register for the webinar, visit: https://3xlogic.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QgjdxOIZQHiGiwwRDskFjA
