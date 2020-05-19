LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With families spending a lot more time together these days as everyone adjusts to the new normal of working and schooling at home, finding music that parents can enjoy together with their kids can be challenging in a seemingly endless scroll of albums and playlists. A new branded music series 4 All Ages has taken the guesswork of finding music the whole family can listen to with curated collections of timeless classics and some of the biggest and best modern hits across all major genres guaranteed to be family friendly and parent cool.
The just-launched series debuts with 14 playlists spanning pop, rock, reggae, country, disco, dance, soul, hits of the '80s and '90s, and the themed titles "Fun Sing-a-long" and "Summer Fun," "Motown," "Bedtime Music," and "Relax & Chill." Whether parents are wanting to introduce their kids to some of their favorite songs or educate them about a specific genre, 4 All Ages seeks to be the go-to destination for classic and contemporary songs that have been vetted to be appropriate for ages 1 to 100 and that won't make anyone pull their hair out even after the twentieth listen. The playlists are available domestically and internationally across major streaming services including Amazon Music, Deezer, Gaana, Pandora, QQ Music, Rhapsody, Saavn, Spotify, Tidal and others.
"We are excited to launch our new family-friendly music series 4 All Ages and to spotlight so many of UMG's incredible songs that are suitable for children and that parents already love," said Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO of UMe. "Finding music that families can listen to together can sometimes be difficult so UMe wanted to create an easy way for people to know with confidence that what they are putting on is OK for all ages. With these new collections, there's something for everyone and we hope that families enjoy the music together for years to come."
Launched by UMe, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), with more than 350 songs across the 14 playlists, the 4 All Ages series provides hours of family-friendly tunes from today's hit makers and some of the biggest legends in music. 4 All Ages: Pop Music brings together the biggest and best family-friendly pop hits from Alessia Cara, The Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, Ellie Goulding, Justin Bieber, Marshmello & Bastille, OneRepublic while 4 All Ages: Rock Music is an upbeat and up-tempo set that ranges from Imagine Dragons, The Police, and Weezer to guitar heroes Chuck Berry and Eric Clapton. 4 All Ages: Soul Music is a high-energy mix of soul, R&B and funk filled with classics by James Brown, Four Tops, Barry White, Marvin Gaye, Minnie Riperton, Natalie Cole, Stevie Wonder, and The Temptations and 4 All Ages: Reggae Music features the giants of the genre including Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Maxi Priest, Steel Pulse, Toots & The Maytals, and UB40 for positive reggae vibes for the whole family.
4 All Ages: Dance Music and 4 All Ages: Disco Music are the perfect soundtracks to get everyone active with a daily dance break and 4 All Ages: Sing-A-Long Music is a selection of fun songs for the budding pop or rock star in your family to sing-along to. 4 All Ages: Relax & Chill Music and 4 All Ages: Bedtime Music are designed to help everyone wind down the day with a mellow and mid-tempo mix and get kids to sleep with soothing songs and lullabies.
In addition to featuring songs of universal appeal everyone can love, many of the songs included in the 4 All Ages series are filled with subject matter that will appeal to all ages as well as songs that contain positive messages. 4 All Ages is the perfect destination for those looking for music that is family friendly and parent cool.
4 ALL AGES: 80s MUSIC
Classic family-friendly hits of the '80s that you already love.
4 ALL AGES: 90s MUSIC
A genre-jumping ode to the best family-friendly jams of the '90s.
4 ALL AGES: BEDTIME MUSIC
Soothing songs and lullabies to help kids settle down for the night and get them to sleep.
4 ALL AGES: COUNTRY MUSIC
The best family-friendly country songs from today's biggest stars and country legends.
4 ALL AGES: DANCE MUSIC
High-energy feel-good pop and EDM hits to soundtrack your family dance party.
4 ALL AGES: DISCO MUSIC
A collection of some of the all-time best disco songs that will get the whole family moving and grooving together.
4 ALL AGES: FUN SING-A-LONG MUSIC
Fun family-friendly songs to sing-along to for the budding pop or rock star in your family.
4 ALL AGES: MOTOWN MUSIC
The timeless sounds of classic Motown for the whole family to enjoy.
4 ALL AGES: POP MUSIC
The biggest and best family-friendly pop hits.
4 ALL AGES: REGGAE MUSIC
Positive reggae vibes for the whole family.
4 ALL AGES: RELAX & CHILL MUSIC
Mellow and mid-tempo songs for the whole family to wind down and chill to.
4 ALL AGES: ROCK MUSIC
Upbeat and up-tempo rock and roll through the ages for all ages.
4 ALL AGES: SOUL MUSIC
Get down to this soulful family-friendly mix of classics from legends of soul, R&B and funk.
4 ALL AGES: SUMMER FUN MUSIC
Fun and sunny classic family-friendly songs to soundtrack the summer or get you in a sunshine state of mind.
