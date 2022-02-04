MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to eMarketer, digital ad spending reached $380 billion in 2020 and increased by over $100 billion in 2021. It is expected to grow by at least $80 billion more in 2022 as businesses continue to rely on online channels to reach and engage audiences post-COVID.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, leveraged its 11,000-agencies-strong network for quick insights – or "QuickSights" – on the trends that can improve digital marketing efforts in 2022.
1) GO FOR ENGAGEMENT RATES
According to Samantha Roberts, founder and CEO at Hustle Marketing LLC, social media engagement rates are more important than impressions as they show that you truly understand the audience's challenges.
"As you analyze your digital marketing tactics, keep an eye on your social media engagement rates," said Roberts. "Millions of impressions are great, but your engagement rate is a better metric to see if your content resonates with your audience."
2) STAY ON TOP OF SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS
In the opinion of MKC CEO Megan Killion, companies should consider the latest trends like sharing TikTok videos on LinkedIn to attract attention.
"There are a few trends to keep an eye on in 2022," said Killion. "B2B companies should continue to ramp their efforts on LinkedIn, particularly on their personal accounts, rather than business pages. Additionally, TikTok and video continue to rise in popularity and reach. The recent trend where creators make content on TikTok, then post to LinkedIn may be the best way to stand out from the noise in 2022."
3) ASSESS THE EFFECTIVENESS OF INFLUENCER MARKETING
As stated by Kanita Polimac, CEO at Galora Media, the effectiveness of influencer marketing depends on the type of business.
"Since influencer marketing tends to be more effective for some business types than others, assess your business's overall goals and determine if partnering with a social media influencer makes sense for your brand," said Polimac. "Start by clearly identifying who your target audience is."
4) FOCUS ON INFORMATION-RICH CONTENT
According to Nicole Denson, marketing manager at Big Leap, businesses should focus on information-rich content to perform better on Google.
"Google prefers information-rich content," said Denson. "Long-form content offers more opportunities for backlinks, keyword variations and keeps readers on your page [which means] longer user sessions. Write multiple pages for a broad keyword portfolio. The more content you write, the more questions you can answer."
