COMPTON, Calif., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4 Wheel Parts (https://www.4wheelparts.com/), the largest retailer of 4x4 and off-roading products globally, announces a new partnership with the California Off-Road Vehicle Association (CORVA), with the intent to promote, preserve and protect off-road recreation and automotive access on public lands throughout California. This new collaboration aims to ensure the sustainability of the off-road recreation and support land management public access.
4 Wheel Parts' parent company, Polaris, was recently chosen by Newsweek as one of "America's Most Responsible Companies", which continues to support the mission that off-road enthusiasts can enjoy the land in an environmentally sustainable and safe way. In their quest to thoughtfully support the off-road community, 4 Wheel Parts has aligned themselves with CORVA to ensure the future of responsible vehicle trail access to the off-road community.
"Here at 4 Wheel Parts, we believe that off-roading is a sustainable form of recreation and love to see our community out there enjoying trail access in a responsible way. The partnership with CORVA aligns our brand with their mission of protecting our lands for the people, not from the people," says Joey DiGiovanni, Director of Marketing at 4WP. "The off-roading industry is a real family and we are proud to be a part of that community and help to preserve and expand off-road opportunities for generations to come."
"We are huge fans of the 4 Wheel Parts brand at CORVA and thrilled at the partnership with them. 4 Wheel Parts has shown that they want to be informed, aware and part of the solution for the off-road industry to preserve the off-road trails and land access for future generations," says Amy Granat, Managing Director of CORVA. "4 Wheel Parts is a brand that is very much active within the community and engages in a meaningful way, demonstrating that they really have the backs of their customers. They support our mission to help the off-road community go out and have fun, but in a responsible, sustainable way."
About 4 Wheel Parts
4 Wheel Parts is a powerhouse in the growing $10-plus billion Jeep and truck accessory market. A division of Transamerican Auto Parts (TAP Worldwide, LLC), and acquired by Polaris Industries Inc. in 2016, 4WP sells and installs an extensive line of industry-leading aftermarket parts and accessories for off-road enthusiasts through 95 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and online at http://www.4wheelparts.com and http://www.4wd.com. More than 500 aftermarket auto brands are offered through 4WP, including off-road wheels, tires, suspensions, drivetrains, exterior/interior accessories, recovery equipment, lighting, electronics, replacement parts, and gear for the outdoor/camping lifestyle.
About CORVA
The California Off-Road Vehicle Association (CORVA) is: California's Off-Road Voice for Access. We advocate on behalf of our membership to promote, protect and preserve off-road recreation and automotive access on public lands throughout California. CORVA's main purpose is to work with the land managers for responsible off-highway vehicular access and recreation opportunities. Secondarily, we educate our membership on the constantly changing rules and regulations and promote clean-up and trail maintenance projects. https://corva.org/about
