Albuquerque, NM - 401(play), a vacation-as-a-benefit planning and savings platform for employers announces integration with Paylocity, a cloud-based provider of payroll and human capital management software solutions.
This relationship will ensure that employee payroll data will be automatically synchronized between 401(play) and Paylocity, eliminating the need for any manual data entry which will improve data accuracy, reduce redundancy of tedious tasks, and improve overall efficiency for payroll administration.
"With this integration in place, employees can elect to set aside money from each paycheck into a Vacation Funding Account, with an optional Employer match component, that synchronizes payroll data in 'real-time' between the 401(play) Platform and Paylocity" said Greg Nickolson, 401(play) Chief Vacation Officer. "This represents an important milestone in our roadmap to integrate with all major payroll providers."
Paylocity's comprehensive and easy-to-use solutions enable its clients to manage their workforces more effectively. Paylocity's solutions help drive strategic human capital decision-making and improve employee engagement by enhancing the human resource, payroll and finance capabilities of its clients.
401(play) offers an innovative way to help companies attract and retain talent caused by The Great Resignation. Our platform is solving key business challenges by reducing PTO liability, increasing employee engagement and improving overall productivity.
About Paylocity
Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today's challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit http://www.paylocity.com.
About 401(play)
401(play) is a comprehensive benefit solution for employee vacations enabling companies to offer travel as a benefit, with a company match funding account and online social platform for planning, budgeting, and booking vacations. It's like a 401(k) for vacations! For more information, visit http://www.401play.com .
