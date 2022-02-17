ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- http://www.401play.com, a vacation-as-a-benefit planning and savings platform for employers announces integration with Viator, the leading resource for researching and booking tours and activities worldwide, to help 401(play) users find and book the best things to do in popular destinations around the world. Through this integration users can make a single click on "Ideas for your Trip" within the 401(play) platform to gain direct access to Viator's diverse selection of worldwide tours and activities. Whether planning well in advance from home or while already in-destination, 401(play) users will discover memorable experiences, such as ziplining on Oahu's North Shore or biking through the vineyard's of Tuscany.
"401(play) is excited to partner with Viator to give travelers easy access to remarkable tours, activities, and excursions around the world," said Tim Misuradze, Chief Recreation Officer for 401(play)." The partnership helps make booking these venues as easy as clicking a button for our users who want to make smart and informed decisions when planning and booking their trips and make them feel like an insider in their destination."
Viator is the World's leading resource for travel activities and has an unwavering focus of connecting travelers with high quality and reliable local experiences to create memorable journeys, every time they travel.
401(play) offers an innovative way to offer travel-as-a-benefit to help companies attract and retain talent caused by The Great Resignation. Our platform is solving key business challenges by reducing PTO liability, increasing employee engagement and improving overall productivity. Organizations are looking for new ways to demonstrate that they care about their employees and have the option to contribute or match funds in their employee 401(play) accounts.
About Viator
Viator® is the world's leading resource to discover and book travel activities, providing online and mobile access to more than 15,000 curated trip activities including tours, attractions, shore excursions and private guides, in more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. In-house travel experts work with trusted local operators to ensure the quality and value of every experience, all backed by Viator's 24/7 customer service and global low-price guarantee. With more than 350,000 verified reviews plus exclusive videos and insider travel tips, Viator has everything a traveler needs to find and book the best things to do worldwide. In addition to the flagship site -- Viator.com -- travelers can book in advance or in-destination via the Viator Tours and Activities App for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android, the Viator Shore Excursions website as well as local-language sites for European, Latin American and Asian travelers. Viator also provides tours and activities to more than 2,500 affiliate partners including some of the world's top airlines, hotels and online travel agencies. Founded in 1995, Viator is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco with regional offices in Sydney, London and Las Vegas. Viator -- travel with an inside.
About 401(play)
401(play) is a comprehensive benefit solution for employee vacations enabling companies to offer travel as a benefit, with a company match funding account and online social platform for planning, budgeting, and booking vacations. It's like a 401(k) for vacations! For more information, visit http://www.401play.com.
Media Contact
Tim Misuradze, 401(play), 323-376-4551, Tim@401play.com
SOURCE 401(play)