NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global content marketing market is set to grow by USD 417.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16%. Technavio's global content marketing market report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc. are some of the major market participants.
The rise in the number of users on social media and growing brand awareness along with increasing trust and loyalty will offer immense growth opportunities to vendors. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Content Marketing Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Retail
- Automotive
- Financial Services
- Telecom
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41556
Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the content marketing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Contently, Inc., CoSchedule LLC, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., NewsCred, Inc., Scripted Inc., Seismic Software, Inc., Sprinklr Inc., and Upland Software, Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Content Marketing Market size
- Content Marketing Market trends
- Content Marketing Market industry analysis
Growing demand for digital magazines is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, fraud related to digital advertisements may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Visual Content Market - Global visual content market is segmented by product (stock images and stock video), license model (RF and RM), application (editorial and commercial), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Digital Education Content Market - Global digital education content market is segmented by end-user (K-12 and higher education) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist content marketing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the content marketing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Financial Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Platform
- Market segments
- Comparison by Platform
- Blogging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Videos - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Infographics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Case studies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Platform
Market Segmentation by Objective
- Market segments
- Comparison by Objective
- Lead generation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Brand awareness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Thought leadership - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Objective
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- CoSchedule LLC
- HubSpot Inc.
- Influence and Co.
- Scripted Inc.
- Sprinklr Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/contentmarket
Report: www.technavio.com/report/content-marketing-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-417-85-bn-growth-in-global-content-marketing-market-2021-2025--growing-demand-for-digital-magazines-to-be-a-major-trend--technavio-301310563.html
SOURCE Technavio