NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The smartphone market is poised to grow by 464.20 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Technology, which is the leading segment in the market?
Android technology will account for the largest share during the forecast period.
- What is the expected YOY in 2021?
The anticipated YOY growth will be 5.50%
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 6%.
- What will be the expected vendor concentration?
The smartphone market will be fragmented over the next few years.
- How big is the APAC market?
54% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., BBK Electronics Corp. Ltd., HTC Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this smartphone market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
The growing adoption of AI in smartphones, increasing adoption of premium smartphones in emerging countries, and increasing investments in the global smartphone market will offer immense growth opportunities. However, concerns associated with security and privacy are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Smartphone Market is segmented as below:
- Technology
- Android
- IOS
- Others
- Price Range
- Between $150-$800
- Less Than $150
- Greater Than $800
- Screen Size
- Between 5-6 Inches
- Greater Than 6 Inches
- Less Than 5 Inches
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The smartphone market report covers the following areas:
- Smartphone Market Size
- Smartphone Market Trends
- Smartphone Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Smartphone Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist smartphone market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the smartphone market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the smartphone market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smartphone market vendors
