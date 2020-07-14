GUANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Banggood, a leading cross-border e-commerce retailer, has kicked off its Summer Prime Sale on July 9th, and saw a 50% sales growth compared with the same period last year for the first 48 hours.
Products of XIAOMI, BlitzWolf, Eachine, DJI and Huawei became the most popular items in the first wave of the campaign, among which XIAOMI's Redmi Note 8 stood out as the top seller with more than 50,000 pieces sold in the first 48 hours at the price of $125.99, which was the lowest online. The sales amount of product categories such as Home Appliances, Phones & Telecommunication, Sports & Outdoors, Consumer Electrics and more, have been doubled comparing with the same period last year. The sales number of Computers and Office category in the first 4 hours has exceeded that of the whole day last year.
The Summer Prime Sale is Banggood's largest-scale sales campaign since this year and has attracted active participation of users globally. Banggood has integrated its supply chain to provide popular products with great discounts and digital coupons worth USD60 million to its users, which is available on PC, mobile and app of Banggood from July 11th. The company also launched Banggood Express, a self-operated air freight route and opened more than 37 local warehouses in countries and areas such as the United States, Europe and Australia to shorten the delivery time.
On July 21st to 24th, when the Summer Prime Sale will come to its peak with best deals and discounts, Banggood will host a 72-hour time-limited live-streaming session – the Banggood LIVESTREAM. 14 influencers from different countries will participant into this online event, and viewers joining it will have a chance to receive digital coupons and snap up their favorite products at the lowest price.
About Banggood
Founded in 2006, Banggood is a leading e-commerce company running its website www.banggood.com and pages on other platforms to offer tens of millions of registered users more than 500,000 types of products, covering from consumer electronics to clothing. Banggood is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, the city of the supply chain, with a global reach in North America, Europe, Asian Pacific, South America and the Middle East. For more information, please visit: https://www.banggood.com/aboutBanggood.html
