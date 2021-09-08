NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ANA and the Global CMO Growth Council have called on the entire marketing industry to take a collective pause for 24-hours on September 14, 2021. Now, two vital pillars of the industry – the 4A's and IAB – have pledged their support and commitment, which officially makes the industry "all-in" on a reset across every sector of marketing.
Lockdown began with everyone in the industry looking out for each other through 2020 – clients and agencies ensuring each other's well-being from a health standpoint, and then through business strength. Now, they're all coming back together again to pause and catch-up, united as an entire industry – clients, their agencies, digital and tech innovators and academia.
The ANA's membership has embraced this effort from its inception in June. "This day of learning was actually like a blinding flash of the obvious, for me," said Heather Malenshek, CMO, Land O'Lakes. "We actually have to block people's calendars to do this because they just never find the time…we're going to block time, it's that important, and put it in people's development plans to make sure that they have accountability to get it done."
Now it is officially a complete, industry-wide effort. The 4A's, which provides proprietary access to the people, information, tools and training that advertising agencies need to become more successful, will be contributing learning resources that are normally exclusive to its member agencies.
"Based on our mission to advance our members' success in helping brands create, distribute, and measure effective and insightful advertising and marketing, the 4A's look forward to supporting ANA's Marketing's Global Day of Learning on September 14, 2021," says Marla Kaplowitz, President & CEO of the 4A's. "We welcome any opportunity like this, where we can showcase the infinite power of creativity and the value agencies bring in driving business growth and powerful cultural change as the industry moves forward together."
The IAB, the industry benchmark for the digital advertising ecosystem, is also contributing learning resources. IAB will provide a special access pass to their IAB Fall Marketplace, a showcase of the latest opportunities for brands and media agencies in premium video content, technology, and digital platforms, and the latest trends and consumer-first strategies to find new audiences and deepen existing relationships.
"Technology has made the world such a small place, and global connectivity has never been more important," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We are pleased to be able to contribute to this global learning agenda through our Fall Marketplace event. Participants can expect education, innovation, inspiration and a celebration of digital marketing."
The 4A's and IAB join an unprecedented line-up of free workshops and presenters from the likes of Morning Consult, Facebook, Google, Twitter, the B2B Institute at LinkedIn, Forbes CxO Series, Microsoft, Deloitte, and Yale School of Management, and a curated catalog of sessions from top CMOs like industry leaders like Marcel Marcondes of Anheuser-Busch US, Marc Pritchard of P&G and Raja Rajamannar of Mastercard among other industry leaders.
Our mission is to align the industry and create a force for change among our most important assets – our people. It was time to "take a pause" and ensure that we were doing all we could to "train the world." Stated Bob Liodice, CEO, ANA. "We are grateful for the participation of the 4A's and IAB as well as from our many friends and partners from all corners of our industry. This is truly a global effort and one that we hope will become an annual event for the industry.
Thousands of marketers from around the world have already registered for the 24-hour day of learning, and participants from 70+ countries will be providing resources. The full range of offerings can be found here: https://www.ana.net/globalday
ABOUT THE ANA GLOBAL CMO GROWTH COUNCIL
The ANA's Global CMO Growth Council, formerly known as the ANA Masters Circle, is a partnership between ANA and Cannes LIONS and represents over 1,200 chief marketers worldwide. Chaired by Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at Procter & Gamble, the leadership team includes 50 chief marketers from the world's top brands. Since its launch in 2018, the Growth Council has mobilized thousands of CMOs and industry leaders around the world to transform marketing into a force for economic growth and a force for societal good. It is a community of influential and distinguished marketing leaders addressing key issues facing CMOs, their companies, and all of the stakeholders they serve. Chief marketers hold a privileged responsibility to accelerate broad and bold initiatives that will lead to lasting benefits for their brands, their customers, and our global society.
