FAIRMONT, W.Va., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4D Tech Solutions, Inc. (4D) was recently awarded a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T). This Phase I competitive award is part of $3.9 million dollars in funding awarded to small businesses to address the research and development needs of DHS's operational components and the greater homeland security enterprise.
Responding to a solicitation released by the DHS S&T in December 2019, 4D is one of 23 companies chosen to receive up to $150,000 to conduct proof-of-concept research over a six-month period. 4D's award will fund research for analyzing the use of a light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensor to create 3D scene representations that can be used to detect, track and identify small unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in an urban environment.
"We are honored to have this opportunity to put 4D's expertise to work for DHS," said Brad DeRoos, President and CEO of 4D. "As drones are increasingly used for tasks such as making deliveries and taking aerial photos, the ability to detect and classify those that are engaged in work activities versus those deployed for a harmful purpose is critically important to the safety of our communities. Our research will further the ability to keep communities safe where drones are being flown."
At the completion of the Phase I award, 4D will be eligible to submit a proposal for consideration for a Phase II award to continue research and development efforts toward a demonstrable prototype.
4D Tech Solutions, Inc. has extensive experience in the development of unmanned aerial, terrestrial, and under water customized LiDAR systems designed to meet specific customer requirements. 4D is currently working on the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) software algorithms to enhance the operational performance of unmanned systems. 4D also provides government and commercial customers with project management, technology development, and test and evaluation services.
For more information about 4D Tech Solutions, Inc. visit us online at www.4dtechsolutions.com .
For more information on the DHS SBIR Program visit the program portal https://sbir2.st.dhs.gov or contact STSBIR.Program@hq.dhs.gov.
For more information on S&T's innovation programs and tools, visit https://www.dhs.gov/science-and-technology/business-opportunities.
About 4D Tech Solutions, Inc.
4D Tech Solutions, Inc., a company focused on providing innovative technology-based solutions to address government and commercial customer needs. RedTail LiDAR System's in-house technical expertise – coupled with a full suite of software and hardware design and manufacturing tools – allows us to develop custom LiDAR solutions for manned and unmanned vehicle applications. 4D Tech Solutions, Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, HUBZone-certified small business.
For more information contact:
Bryson Begley, Marketing Manager
244723@email4pr.com
(304) 592-8340
www.4dtechsolutions.com