CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4DMobile, provider of workforce productivity technologies, is proud to announce its xDIM™ Mobile Dimensioning software has been nominated for The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) 2021 Prometheus Awards for Creative Technology Solution of the Year. The annual awards unite innovators and leaders from technology, business, education, and government to celebrate the year's most momentous achievements.
In the category of Creative Technology Solution of the Year, 4DMobile is joined by other finalists such as Hy-Vee, Inc., John Deere Financial, Kingland Systems, and Principal.
Launched in June 2021, xDIM Mobile is a box measurement system utilizing 3D camera technology on rugged tablets for a variety of warehousing, shipping, and distribution applications. The software quickly collects accurate dimensions and calculates volume and DIM weights, improving space utilization and load planning in warehouses, shipping containers, delivery trucks and more. Data transfers directly to its intelligent, cloud-based analytics dashboard, xDIM Insight, for complete visibility to all measurements captured within the organization. The patented, mobile, point-and-click measurement solution is easy to use anywhere and by anyone—helping companies increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and optimize space. It is the first measuring software of its kind to perform on a tablet.
"We are honored to be nominated for this distinguished award," said Matt Miller, Founder and CTO of 4DMobile. "Being recognized as a cutting-edge technology solution by a reputable organization such as TAI further underscores the innovation of mobile box dimensioning for today's modern warehousing and distribution environments. It's been exciting to see our customers experience high value and quick return on investment with xDIM. We are grateful to the TAI Prometheus Awards selection committee for the recognition."
Winners will be announced during the 2021 Prometheus Awards dinner on November 4, 2021, in Des Moines, IA.
Founded in 2016 by Matt Miller, 4DMobile is a companion company of MobileDemand with a mission to elevate workforce productivity and optimize space with innovative and convenient computer vision and mobile applications. Learn more at 4dmobilesoft.com.
