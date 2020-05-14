PALO ALTO, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4me Inc., a leading enterprise service management solution vendor for seamless collaboration between internal and external service providers, is delighted to have achieved Rising Star status in the latest ISG Provider Lens™ report from Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm.
The ISG Provider Lens™ SIAM/ITSM report for Germany assessed the Service Integration and Management (SIAM) and IT Service Management capabilities of service providers helping enterprises as they increasingly outsource to overcome skills shortages and harness new and complex technologies.
4me is recognized by ISG for automating the collaboration and management of multi-sourcing. The Rising Star badge was awarded for the high scores given by ISG analysts:
Strong portfolio: 4me offers a feature-rich portfolio that it developed based on its long-lasting and practical experience. Besides traditional ITSM, the company offers a portfolio management solution and a project management tool that contribute to a robust information database in the CMDB
Enables SIM through consolidation: 4me is easy to use and provides a consolidated view of business services. Android and iOS apps allow for using the functionality on tablets or smartphones
Enables multi-cloud vendor orchestration: 4me's go-to-market approach is aimed at MSPs and partners for providing a platform for information management in multi-tenant service management
Integration: 4me's capabilities in the integration of process, enables the information exchange between knowledge management and asset and configuration management and forms the basis for a robust CMDB
Selective Outsourcing in Germany
While IT organizations in Germany have traditionally kept core infrastructure and application management in-house, a growing need for agility is driving them to managed service providers, the report says. "A labor shortage and the need for deep knowledge about new and complex technologies are forcing IT to rethink their approach," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner, ISG DACH.
The SIAM/ITSM market in Germany is embracing automation and changing quickly. "The market is going through a fundamental change, moving from labor-intensive implementations to highly automated functions," Spiegelhoff added. SIAM/ITSM vendors have a strategic role to play in many organizations.
"The reasons why organizations in Germany are selectively outsourcing many business and IT services are commonplace globally," said Cor Winkler Prins, CEO and co-founder of 4me. "This ISG report acknowledges how 4me is responding and we are delighted that our SIAM proposition, which supports provider collaboration and management, has been recognized by one of the leading global technology research and advisory firms."
More information can be found by downloading the ISG Provider Lens™ 2020 SIAM/ITSM report. See the press release from ISG.
About 4me
Founded in 2010, 4me, Inc. is the provider of 4me, a SaaS service management solution that allows large enterprises to collaborate seamlessly with their managed service providers, while gaining real-time insight into the level of service they receive. Visit www.4me.com
