WAYNE, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group today announced that it has attained Professional Level Certification in Manhattan Associates' Partner Program. In achieving this designation, 4SIGHT has demonstrated a high level of expertise in the industry-leading Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management solution.
Launched in February 2022, Manhattan's Certified Implementation Partner Program represents the company's ongoing commitment to ensuring successful implementation and support of its software from our customers and partners. The program is designed to educate and recognize those who demonstrate extensive knowledge, expertise and ability to deploy Manhattan software. Developed by Manhattan's Educational Services Organization, the program leverages many of the same trainings Manhattan employs with its highly-regarded professional services organization.
Manhattan's Certified Implementation Partner Program is designed to help companies drive business value and more rapidly achieve a return on investment for their implementation. The Manhattan Active solutions are updated each quarter and the company's ongoing certification program will ensure that program participants keep up with each release.
"As a Manhattan Associates partner for thirteen years, and 4-time Partner of the Year recipient, 4SIGHT is excited to achieve company-wide certification on Manhattan's Active Warehouse Management solution," says Frank Camean, President and CEO, 4SIGHT. "The certification is a testament to our teams historical 25+ year implementation experience and knowledge on the new platform. This accreditation allows 4SIGHT to help new and existing clients identify a successful roadmap to migrate from their current WMS application over to the Active platform. We will continue to heavily invest in the advancement of Manhattan's Certified Implementation Partner Program and look forward to additional certifications in the years ahead."
To achieve Professional Level certification, 4SIGHT has completed Manhattan's Basics of Supply Chain training, Level 1 and 2 Manhattan Active Warehouse Management training, and training on Manhattan's other supply chain solutions. All certified employees have passed exams built to verify proficiency.
"Armed with our training, Manhattan Certified Partners are fully equipped to successfully implement and support our market-leading solutions," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. "Today, Manhattan recognizes 4SIGHT as a new Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise in providing customer satisfaction using Manhattan products and technology."
