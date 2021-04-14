WAYNE, N.J., Apr. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4SIGHT Supply Chain Group, a leading provider of supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology services, announced today that Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine has named Christopher Hendriks a 2021 Pro to Know. This award recognizes outstanding supply chain executives whose accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage their supply chains for competitive advantage.
Hendriks, Senior Director of 4SIGHT's Professional Services Organization, plays an integral role expanding the company's service offerings and delivering successful client projects. He has more than 21 years of industry experience and currently oversees software deployments and IT initiatives for 4SIGHT clients.
"Congratulations to Chris for achieving this important industry recognition. Everyone at 4SIGHT is proud to see him recognized for his significant contributions helping companies' solve complex and ever-changing supply chain challenges," says Frank Camean, President and CEO, 4SIGHT.
"While many companies have struggled to re-gain their footing as a result of COVID-19, this year's Pros to Know winners stepped up to the plate to deliver innovative solutions and programs in a time of crisis and need. These winners collaborated, optimized, developed, educated, and played a critical role in the survival and success of their company amid a global pandemic," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "I am honored to recognize these individuals and teams, and extend my utmost gratitude to everyone in the supply chain industry for their time, efforts, and innovations to keep our nation's supply chains afloat."
Go to http://www.sdcexec.com to view the full list of all 2021 Pros to Know winners.
