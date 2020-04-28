NEW YORK, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 4THBIN, a leading e-recycler, and data destruction company, announces today the appointment of Cynthia Salitsky as the company's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this newly created role, Ms. Salitsky will join the senior leadership of the company and report to CEO Paul Kirsch. Ms. Salitsky will be responsible for driving 4THBIN's demand generation strategy, brand and marketing strategy, advertising, social media, and corporate communications.
Ms. Salitsky joins 4THBIN from The Chemours Company, where she held the role of Global Communications Director for Chemours' Fluoroproducts business and led crisis and issues communications for the company. During her tenure at Chemours, she was responsible for developing the company's strategic brand and marketing agenda for six of the company's seven power brands. Prior to joining Chemours, Ms. Salitsky spent twenty years with AstraZeneca, where she held numerous communication leadership roles, including Head of Enablement for Global R&D Communications, Head of Key Account Management and Communication Excellence, Global R&D and Director, R&D PR-Communication Strategy. Ms. Salitsky holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Genetic Engineering from Cedar Crest College and completed the Wharton Management Program at the University of Pennsylvania.
With over 25 years of experience, Ms. Salitsky has a unique blend of expertise in communications, sales and marketing, strategic planning as well as managerial and operational excellence. Her career is marked with critical roles in several 'start up' functions and capabilities within an organization, making her a perfect fit for 4THBIN.
"We are delighted to have someone of Cynthia's caliber and experience join our team," said Paul Kirsch, CEO and Co-founder of 4THBIN. "4THBIN has experienced exponential growth over the past couple of years, and Cynthia's experience will help us continue to expand our market reach and drive future growth."
"I couldn't be more excited to join such an amazing team that is truly passionate about making a difference and executing on its promise to deliver sustainable and secure e-recycling and data destruction solutions to today's leading industries," said Salitsky.
About 4THBIN
4THBIN is a certified and secure e-recycling solution provider to over 6,000 businesses from Fortune 100 companies to start-ups across the United States. We provide certified data destruction support to today's top industries and help them deliver on their corporate social responsibility commitments by ensuring their e-waste is sustainably and legally recycled. We are certified and accredited by the industry's most rigorous and trusted institutions for data security and sustainability. 4THBIN was New York City's first company to be certified by e-Stewards and has received Evovadis' platinum rating, placing 4TBIN in the top 1% of their most responsible companies. For more information, we invite you to visit 4THBIN.com or follow ups on Twitter @4THBIN or LinkedIN.
